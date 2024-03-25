PlayStation Portal’s Sales Show Why Handhelds Are the Future of Console Gaming

I know some of you are already shouting “Nintendo Switch!” at the top of your lungs, and you are right to do so. Nintendo’s hybrid handheld will go down as one of the most successful video game consoles ever. Among other things, it showed just how much people wanted to take their favorite video game console (and favorite console video games) with them wherever they went.

Again, though, that’s not what the PlayStation Portal is. Not exactly. Though the device is technically capable of functioning over various WiFi connections, it is essentially a $200 way to play your PlayStation 5 at home without needing to use the screen your PlayStation 5 is hooked up to. You could also consider it the best way to utilize the PlayStation 5’s already limited Remote Play features. If anything, it’s closer to the notoriously failed Wii U than the robust Nintendo Switch in terms of its remote capabilities.

That is the most important comparison in this instance, though. There are times when the unexpected success of something seemingly plain is a better indicator of changing tides than the success of a masterpiece.

The fact that the PlayStation Portal is rapidly exceeding the sales expectations the Wii U once failed to meet reveals just how much people have grown to crave the ability to experience most of the benefits of their console without having to be tied to their TV. Yes, cloud technology has offered that option for quite some time now, but it seems that people prefer using a slightly more traditional piece of handheld gaming hardware than simply streaming such experiences to their mobile devices.

Some prefer the feel handheld format, some don’t want to monopolize the largest screen in their homes, and others just want to be able to play such games in the bedroom or bathroom (no judgment here) via a premium gaming device. That’s an idea that Nintendo tried to bet on years ago before they realized they needed to think bigger. The PlayStation Portal is showing that a growing number of people are now apparently happy with settling for a lesser version of that concept so long as they have that handheld option.

Mind you, there are a couple of unanswered (and perhaps unanswerable) questions that could complicate the prospects of this seemingly emerging trend.