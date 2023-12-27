15 Most Unfair Video Game Boss Fights Ever

The game’s story cribs from Maximum Overdrive, where a mysterious, radioactive comet unleashes chaos. In the final stage, the four boys have to take on possessed toys, culminating in a battle against a giant version of the action figure Ultra Mega Mega Man. He has limited attacks and would be pretty simple if it wasn’t for one annoying thing: once he loses enough power, he runs over to a charging station and regenerates. Outside of getting your hands on the chicken sniper rifle and going to town on the robot before it can make the run, you have to constantly hit a button to shut off the regeneration. Unfortunately, aiming in this game isn’t the easiest thing in the world, so get ready for the long haul.

14. Eternal Champion and Dark Champion (Eternal Champions: Challenge From the Dark Side)

Despite some great designs, concepts, and visuals, the Eternal Champions games will take the wind out of your sails once you reach the boss battles. In a game that didn’t understand the concepts of balancing in a fighter, reaching the Eternal Champion is an exercise in frustration that just goes on and on. Not only can he spam special moves without regard for his special move meter, but he has five different forms, each with their own movesets and health bars. That means you have to beat him five times in a row on one health bar, only regaining a fraction of health back in-between forms.

But wait! There’s more! In the Sega CD sequel, Eternal Champions: Challenge from the Dark Side, the Eternal Champion decides that five isn’t enough. He breaks out even more forms, making the whole fight last roughly ten minutes! A fighting game match should not take longer than a damn Road Runner cartoon! After that, you fight his evil counterpart the Dark Champion, who also has a bunch of different forms and overpowered attacks. And guess what? If you lose, you don’t get a rematch. You will just have to start all over again.

13. Yellow Devil (Mega Man)

The colossal, cycloptic blob residing in Dr. Wily’s fortress is a tremendous pain in the ass. Yellow Devil’s weak point is his eye, which only takes a single hit before he closes it and travels across the stage, piece by piece. Getting hit by a chunk of him does a good bit of damage and Mega Man still hasn’t learned sliding at this point, so have fun with that. All this so you could try to get one more shot in and start the process all over again.

Yellow Devil is so over-the-top that there’s a pause glitch thrown in there to make him far more bearable. Just use Elec Man’s lightning bolt and mash the pause button so that each unpause will count as a hit. Similarly, the Boobeam Trap boss from Mega Man 2 is such an annoying puzzle of a challenge (causing you to easily deplete ammo of the one weapon capable of destroying the boss and the barriers blocking its guns) that the US version of the game did away with respawning its pesky barriers when you entered the room over again on your next life.

12. The Sleeping Table (Persona 3)

In Dudleyville, you get the table. In Tartarus, the table gets you.