The Best N64 Boss Fights Ever

14. Final Battle – Mischief Makers

Mischief Makers is a great game that was the victim of bad timing. As a 2D platformer on the N64, most gamers passed it over for better-looking 3D games that pushed the new hardware. But that just means they overlooked a fun, innovative title that utilized a unique shaking and tossing mechanic to defeat enemies. Plus, it never gets old hearing Marina yell “Shake! Shake!”

As is something of a tradition in anime-inspired media, Mischief Makers culminates with three prior bosses joining forces and forming a giant robot that will repeatedly attempt to stomp and fire its fist at Marina. But with proper timing, that’s no match for her grab-and-shake attack. If Mischief Makers had just been released a few years earlier or later, both it and this incredible final fight would probably be much more fondly remembered.

13. Wizpig – Diddy Kong Racing

For 25 years, gamers have been debating whether Diddy Kong Racing or Mario Kart 64 is the superior Nintendo 64 racer. So, which is actually better? Well, they’re both fantastic games, but only one features epic boss battles against an evil pig wizard, and that might be enough to give Diddy Kong Racing the edge.

You actually have to race Wizpig twice to beat the game. The first time, you’re in a kart and he runs around a track. The second time, you take to the air in a plane as he rides a rocket. Either way, you have to be pretty much perfect to cook his bacon once and for all. It’s probably the most challenging race the N64 had to offer.

12. Master Hand – Super Smash Bros.

The Smash Bros. series has come so far over the last two decades that it’s easy to forget how basic the original game was. 1999’s Super Smash Bros. featured just 12 playable characters (all from Nintendo franchises), and a simple single-player mode that concluded with a battle against Master Hand. Of course, getting to the battle against Master Hand and beating the game’s final boss are two different matters entirely.

After vanquishing so many humanoid characters, it was a real challenge to deal with a foe who didn’t follow the usual rules. Master Hand could float all over the screen to smack, punch, and somehow fire bullets at you. And instead of knocking him off the level like with every other enemy, you had to whittle down his health until he was vanquished in a fiery explosion and eerie scream. This still stands out as one of the most memorable fighting game boss fights of all time.