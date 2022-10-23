15 Scariest Video Game Boss Fights Ever

8. Xenomorph – Alien: Isolation

Alien is one of those franchises that has really drifted away from the spirit of the original film. The xenomorphs were never meant to be portrayed as an army that humans could easily mow down at their leisure, as so many games would have you believe. The real threat of these creatures is that they are nature’s perfect killing machines. They will use anything at their disposal to hunt you down, and when they find you, there’s almost nothing you can do to stop them.

Alien: Isolation features only one xenomorph, armed with some of the most advanced AI ever featured in a game. And while you can momentarily scare it off with your weapons, it won’t be gone for long. All you can do is to keep moving and hiding. But if you’re not careful and use items like the flashlight and tracker too much, even that will backfire, making it easier for it to find you. Almost a decade after release, Alien: Isolation remains one of the most difficult horror experiences around.

7. The Hunter – Dead Space

Dead Space has one of the more horrific concepts of any game – you’re alone in a derelict spaceship save for the undead, and the only way to defeat them is to dismember their twisted, decaying bodies. As frightening as the typical necromorph is, the Hunter tops them all. You can sever its limbs as many times as you want, but it’s just going to keep regenerating.

While putting the Hunter on ice keeps him from interfering in Isaac’s adventure for awhile, even that doesn’t stop him for good until he’s completely obliterated by the engines of a shuttle. Here’s hoping this boss fight is just as epic in next year’s remake.

6. Obscura – The Evil Within 2

First off, just what exactly is Obscura? It’s not exactly clear. At least two (maybe more) corpses make up this biomechanical monstrosity, and while it seems to have an old timey camera in place of an actual head, that doesn’t keep it from making some very…uh…interesting feminine sounds when Sebastian attacks it. Seriously, it’s hard to tell whether Obscura is in pain when you’re fighting it, or really, really enjoying the whole thing.

But what really makes Obscura terrifying is how it moves. Despite its human parts, it writhes and shimmies more like an insect, contorting its three legs in all sorts of impossible positions, and regularly jumping up on the ceiling. You have to face this thing twice in The Evil Within 2, and while you don’t have to actually do enough damage to drop it either time, doing so does give you a hefty reward.