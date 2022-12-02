Marvel’s Midnight Suns Cast: Every Character and Voice Actor

Blade: Voiced by Michael Jai White

The Marvel universe is full of supernatural threats such as vampires, and where there are vampires, there are also half-vampires, aka. Dhampirs. All the strength and stamina of a vampire with none of their weaknesses, and Blade is the most dangerous of them all. Driven by a single-minded hatred of vampires brought on by the death of his mother, Blade is as serious as he is deadly. In Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Blade is a damage-dealing nightmare. He is dangerous at any range and can heal himself by draining enemies of their life essence.

While many people probably think of Wesley Snipes from the Blade movies when they think of the character, Blade is played by Michael Jai White in Midnight Suns. Not to be confused with Jaleel White (aka. Steve Urkel from Family Matters), Michael Jai White is best known for playing Al Simmons/Spawn in the Spawn film, the mob boss Gambol in The Dark Knight, and the titular Black Dynamite in the Black Dynamite movies and cartoon.

Scarlet Witch: Voiced by Emily O’Brien

Few Marvel characters have changed as much as the Scarlet Witch. She has originally a mutant with the power to manipulate probability. That origin was retconned to turn her into an actual witch with access to reality-altering “chaos magic,” which remains true in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. In the game, she is a tortured character who studies under Doctor Strange to control her powers, but part of her believes people are right to fear her. This is reflected by Scarlet Witch’s dual roles as hero and villain. Normally, Scarlet Witch can devastate the battlefield with AOE blasts, but she also spends part of the game serving Lilith.

Scarlet Witch actress Emily O’Brien has been quite busy as of late. She played Jade in Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, Verðandi in God of War: Ragnarok, and previously played Amelie in Death Stranding.

Wolverine: Voiced by Steve Blum

Wolverine is arguably the most iconic Marvel character out there. Also known as Weapon X, he was experimented on by scientists who took advantage of his healing mutation to line every bone in his body, including retractable claws, with the indestructible metal Adamantium. This has left Wolverine a broken man who is feral in combat, and in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, he is a force to be reckoned with. He can taunt enemies to focus on him, heal damage faster than they can dish it out, and eliminate multiple henchmen at once with the fury of a rabid animal.

In Midnight Suns, Wolverine is played by Steve Blum. This casting shouldn’t come as much of a surprise since Blum has played the character in countless games and cartoons since 2004. However, you might also recognize Blum as the voices of Spike Spiegel in Cowboy Bebop (the anime, not the live-action show), Sub-Zero and Baraka in Mortal Kombat 11, and Guilmon from Digimon.