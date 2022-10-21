Gotham Knights Cast: Every Character and Voice Actor

Gotham Knights might look like an Arkham game, but the new action-adventure title is actually a completely new Batman adventure that even features a new cast of characters and voice actors.

We’ll have a lot to say about Gotham Knights in the coming days, but the quality of the game’s cast really is one of the game’s greatest assets. This is a slightly deeper dive into the Batman roster than we’re used to seeing in games, which means that the game gives us the chance to spend some time with some faces we’re not always used to seeing. Of course, it’s the voices of those characters as much as their faces that really sell how much they belong to be the stars of an unlikely Gotham adventure.

Before we dive into Gotham Knight‘s roll call, a brief word of warning. While this post doesn’t contain any significant spoilers, it does discuss a few characters who are not present at the very start of the game. If you want to go into Gotham Knights without knowing anything about the game’s main and supporting cast, please be sure to come back when you’re ready to play “Whose voice is that?”

Batman/Bruce Wayne – Michael Antonakos

Batman’s death may be Gotham Knight‘s inciting incident, but we still get to see and hear Batman via flashbacks, early sequences, and VR recordings. He’s a presence throughout the game in many little ways.