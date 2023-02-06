Hogwarts Legacy Review Roundup: Is This the Dream Harry Potter Game?

After some significant delays and a lot of discussions, Hogwarts Legacy is almost here. While you’ll have to wait a few days to play the game for yourself (depending on which version you buy, that is), the first reviews of the long-awaited open-world RPG are pouring in.

Developed by Avalanche Software, Hogwarts Legacy is set in the 1890s and follows a fifth-year student who is joining Hogwarts later than most. That already challenging situation became significantly more difficult once the student realizes they can access a special form of ancient magic that puts them in the crosshairs of various parties. Now, they must not only survive the school’s social and structural challenges but must uncover a conspiracy that could determine the fate of the Wizarding world.

While Hogwarts Legacy won’t feature any familiar faces from the Harry Potter novels (or Quidditch), it’s been billed as something of a dream game for Harry Potter fans. It will allow you to explore the grounds of Hogwarts at your leisure, attend classes, be sorted, and generally do most of the things that you dreamed of doing when you read the books. People have been waiting for such an experience for years, and expectations are understandably pretty high.

So does Hogwarts Legacy live up to those expectations? According to many early reviews, it kind of does, actually. Here is what some reviewers have to say: