The problem is that you will constantly encounter locked doors in Hogwarts Legacy until that point. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to do anything with them until you acquire that Alohomora spell. Even then, you’ll find that you’re only able to unlock Level 1 locks with the base spell. That’s where Demiguise Statues come in.

Hogwarts Legacy: How Do You Pick Level 2 and 3 Locks?

In order to unlock Level 2 and 3 locks in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll need to collect Demiguise Statues spread throughout the game. Specifically, you’ll need to collect nine Demiguise Statues (technically Demiguise Moons) to unlock Level 2 Locks and 13 more Demiguise Statues to unlock Level 3 locks (22 total). Dedicated players can work to acquire all 30 Demiguise Statues in order to unlock the Demiguise Dread achievement. All Demiguise Statues (or Moons) need to be turned into Mr. Moon in order to collect your rewards.

In case you’re wondering, you can actually unlock the majority of locks in Hogwarts Legacy with the Level 2 version of the Alohomora spell. There are a handful of valuable Level 3 locked locations in the game, but the Level 2 upgrade will get you through a lot of the adventure. You should be good if you want to gather those first nine statues and save the rest for later.

Hogwarts Legacy: Every Demiguise Statue Location

While it’s pretty easy to collect Demiguise Statues once you know where to look, please note that you can only collect the Moons they hold at night. If you find a statue during the daytime, you will not be able to collect the Moon it holds. Thankfully, you can use the game’s time skip function to change day to night when needed.

With that out the way, here’s where you can find every Demiguise Statue in the game:

Professor’s Fig’s Office – Hogwarts

You’ll need to use Professor Fig’s Floo Flame to get into his office at night. Once there, you’re there, look for the statue in the back of the room. This is likely one of the first Moons you’ll grab.