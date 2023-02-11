Hogwarts Legacy: Every Demiguise Statue Location
Demiguise Statues are some of the most valuable collectibles in Hogwarts Legacy. They're also pretty easy to miss. Here's where you can find all of them.
Hogwarts Legacy is based on the Wizarding World universe created by J.K. Rowling. You can read more about Rowling’s history of transphobic remarks as well as find resources to support LGBTQ organizations here.
There are many collectibles in Hogwarts Legacy, but few of them are more important than the Demiguise Statues. Interestingly enough, though, it’s entirely possible to play through Hogwarts Legacy and not realize just how important they are.
If you’re here (thanks for dropping by), you probably know how important those statues are and want to know where to find them. You’ll find that information below. For everyone else, here is what you need to know about what the Demiguise Statues do.
Hogwarts Legacy: How Do You Pick Locks?
To pick locks in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll first need to acquire the Alohomora spell. You unlock that spell by completing a main quest called “The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament.” You can’t really miss that quest, but you won’t be able to access it it until you’re around Level 14 or 15.
The problem is that you will constantly encounter locked doors in Hogwarts Legacy until that point. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to do anything with them until you acquire that Alohomora spell. Even then, you’ll find that you’re only able to unlock Level 1 locks with the base spell. That’s where Demiguise Statues come in.
Hogwarts Legacy: How Do You Pick Level 2 and 3 Locks?
In order to unlock Level 2 and 3 locks in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll need to collect Demiguise Statues spread throughout the game. Specifically, you’ll need to collect nine Demiguise Statues (technically Demiguise Moons) to unlock Level 2 Locks and 13 more Demiguise Statues to unlock Level 3 locks (22 total). Dedicated players can work to acquire all 30 Demiguise Statues in order to unlock the Demiguise Dread achievement. All Demiguise Statues (or Moons) need to be turned into Mr. Moon in order to collect your rewards.
In case you’re wondering, you can actually unlock the majority of locks in Hogwarts Legacy with the Level 2 version of the Alohomora spell. There are a handful of valuable Level 3 locked locations in the game, but the Level 2 upgrade will get you through a lot of the adventure. You should be good if you want to gather those first nine statues and save the rest for later.
Hogwarts Legacy: Every Demiguise Statue Location
While it’s pretty easy to collect Demiguise Statues once you know where to look, please note that you can only collect the Moons they hold at night. If you find a statue during the daytime, you will not be able to collect the Moon it holds. Thankfully, you can use the game’s time skip function to change day to night when needed.
With that out the way, here’s where you can find every Demiguise Statue in the game:
Professor’s Fig’s Office – Hogwarts
You’ll need to use Professor Fig’s Floo Flame to get into his office at night. Once there, you’re there, look for the statue in the back of the room. This is likely one of the first Moons you’ll grab.
Defense Against the Dark Arts Tower – Hogwarts
Enter the Defense Against the Dark Arts Tower from the Transfiguration Courtyard. Head right, and you’ll see a Level 2 locked door. Open that door, look to your left, and you should spot this statue.
Divination Classroom – Hogwarts
Another easy statue, this one can be found in the back of Professor Onai’s classroom. It’s located on a giant desk and is pretty hard to miss.
Library (Restricted Section) – Hogwarts
Head back to the Restricted Section of the library and follow the same path to the underground area that you followed during the quest with Sebastian Sallow. There’s really only one path to follow, but you will need to keep an eye out for this statue sitting on a table just off the hallway.
Professor Howin’s Office – Hogwarts
Use the Floo Flame that leads to Professor Howin’s office. There, you’ll find some Level 2 locks that let you enter the office. Look for a statue sitting on a table on the right side of the room.
South Wing Bathroom – Hogwarts
Head to the Faculty Tower and proceed downstairs to Gryffindor Tower. Follow this path, until you reach the map of Argyllshire. Take a right, go downstairs, make a left, and look for the locked door with an “Out of Order” sign. Open that locked door, start opening bathroom stalls, and you’ll find the statue sitting inside.
Muggle Studies – Hogwarts
Head to the Transfiguration Classroom, turn around, and go through the North Hall. Head forward until you reach the dungeons. Keep walking downstairs until you see the statue of the sleeping dragon. Turn right and look for a door on your left. That’s the Muggle Studies classroom. Open the Level 1 lock on that door and look for the statue on your right.
The Great Hall – Hogwarts
Head to the Great Hall and look for the Level 1 locked door in the corner. Open this door, and you’ll find the statue sitting inside.
Long Gallery – Hogwarts
Travel to the Potions Classroom via Floo Flame. Head through the door, proceed down the stairs, and walk through the door at the end of the hall. Down the next hallway, you’ll find a Level 2 locked door. Open that door, and you’ll find a statue inside.
Castle Wall – Hogwarts
Go to the North Exit Floo Flame travel point. Look behind you from that point and head left until you reach the castle walls. Look for a Level 1 locked door near the stairwell. You’ll find the statue inside of that locked door.
Hog’s Head Inn – Hogsmeade
When you’re inside the Hog’s Head Inn, look for the room behind the bar. There’s a statue located inside that room.
Dervish and Banges – Hogsmeade
This statue is located just inside the Dervish and Banges shop. It’s just sitting on a counter near one of those Eyeball Treasure Chests.
J. Pippin’s Potions – Hogsmeade
This statue is actually located in the house next to J. Pippin’s Potions. Open the Level 2 lock on the door, head upstairs, and you’ll find the statue just sitting in the open.
Bingle and Blatch – Hogsmeade
Head behind the Bingle and Blatch store in Hogsmeade. There, you should see a small series of steps. Head up those steps, and open the nearby Level 1 locked door you should run into. Head into the house, go upstairs, and you’ll find a statue sitting in the open.
North Hogsmeade – Hogsmeade
Head to the North Hogsmeade Floo Powder travel point. Once you’re there, head towards the water wheel and take a right down the nearby path. You should run into a house with a Level 1 lock on it. Open that locked door, and you’ll find this statue inside.
The Brood and Peck House – Hogsmeade
Travel to Brood and Beck and look for the building across the way from the shop’s entrance. Open the Level 1 locked door in that building, and you should see a statue sitting just inside.
Three Broomsticks – Hogsmeade
Enter Three Broomsticks, head upstairs, and look for the nearby Level 1 locked door. Open that door, and you’ll find a statue sitting inside.
Tomes and Scrolls – Hogsmeade
Head inside the Tomes and Scrolls shop in Hogsmeade. Walk past the shopkeeper, and you should see a bedroom. The statue is sitting on a dresser in that bedroom.
South Hogsmeade – Hogsmeade
Walk past Tomes and Scrolls and hang a left. Keep an eye out for a house on your left with a Level 2 lock on it. Open that lock, go upstairs, and you’ll find a statue sitting in a nearby room.
Brocburrow – World Map
Head to the Brocburrow Floo Powder travel point. From there, walk towards the nearby merchant (Eddie Thistlewood). In that area, you’ll spot a Level 1 locked door near a well. Open that door, and you should find yourself staring at a statue.
Irondale – World Map
Fast travel to the Irondale Floo Flame. Walk north along the nearby path until you see a house on your right. Head inside, and you’ll see a statue sitting on the floor.
Lower Hogsfield – World Map
Head to the Lower Hogsfield Floo Flame travel point. You should see a gate nearby. Through that gate is a path that leads to a house. Enter the house, look to your left, and you should see a statue on the floor.
Upper Hogsfield – World Map
Walk north from the Upper Hogsfield Floo Flame travel point. Look for a house on your left with a massive wheel sitting outside. Open the Level 1 lock on that house’s door, walk inside, and you’ll see a statue directly across from you.
Bainburgh – World Map
Hang a left once you reach the Bainburgh Floo Flame travel point. Look for a house near the community board that you’ll eventually run into. The statue is inside that house sitting next to an armchair.
Aranshire – World Map
As soon as you get to the Aranshire Floo Flame travel point, look for a house with a Level 1 lock on its door to your left. Open that lock, walk upstairs, and you’ll find the statue sitting on the floor.
Feldcroft – World Map
Travel to Feldcroft and head to the center of town. Look for the giant well somewhere near the town center. Head East from that well and keep an eye out for a house with a small farm and some clothes drying from a laundry line. It’s easy to miss, but it’s the only house in the area with a Level 2 lock on it. Open that lock, head inside, and you’ll find a statue sitting near a window.
Marunweem – World Map
Head to the Marunweem Floo Flame point and start walking north. Before long, you should reach a wooden boat overrun with plants. Take a right at that boat, and look for a house with some cauldrons near the door. The statue is just inside that house.
Keenbridge – World Map
Head to Fatimah Lawang’s shop in Keenbridge. Look for the nearby path and follow it to the west. You’ll soon reach a house with a Level 1 lock on its door. Open that lock, go inside, and you’ll find a statue right in front of you.
Pitt-Upon-Ford – World Map
Travel to Pitt-upon-ford (great name) and walk south down the nearby path. You’ll eventually reach a three-story house near an old stagecoach. You’ll find this statue in the top floor of that house.
Cragcroft – World Map
When you reach Cragcroft, head towards Bella Navarro (the local merchant). Walk into the house to the right of Bella Navarro’s merchant stand. Head upstairs, and you’ll find a statue sitting next to the bed.