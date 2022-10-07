Gotham Knights Leaves Its Players and Heroes in Batman’s Shadow

Gotham Knights Four Heroes Is The Game’s Greatest Strength

It’s inevitable that some gamers will brush off Gotham Knights because it doesn’t let them play as Batman. Others will simply be hesitant to embrace the game for that same reason. From what I saw, though, Gotham Knight’s new cast of characters really is the game’s greatest strength.

Taken on their own, Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin have always been compelling characters. Each boasts a fascinating origin story that eventually grew into standalone stories that were certainly worth telling. It’s just that each character is inevitably tied to Batman. That’s obviously unavoidable from a lore standpoint, but it also means that some will look at those characters and expect to see Batman in some capacity at some point. I mean, they recently changed the name of Pennyworth to Pennyworth: The Origins of Batman’s Butler. It’s not exactly easy for a character in the Batman universe to stand on their own feet.

To its credit, Gotham Knights‘ story embraces that fact. The game’s heroes also aren’t sure what their life looks like in the post-Batman world. Yes, each is seemingly capable of taking over for Batman in some way, but they all have reasons to doubt themselves. Together, they would certainly be able to help protect Gotham, but various scenes of in-fighting between the four reveal that they have a lot to work out amongst themselves before anyone gives up on the idea of being the hero of Gotham.

Many of those scenes occur in one of Gotham Knights‘ best features: The Belfry. Essentially the game’s hub area, the Belfry is where our heroes gather to plan their next mission, regroup, and exchange a few (sometimes harsh) words and thoughts. It’s a concept that we’ve seen in similar titles in recent years (most notably the excellent Guardians of the Galaxy game), and it works well here.

While there aren’t a ton of little side things to do in The Belfry (at least based on what I was able to see of the area during the demonstration), watching those scenes between our heroes play out was certainly a highlight. Each of the four main characters has their own, engrossing backstory, and those backstories tend to bump up against each other in the wake of Batman’s death. Everyone feels like a substantial part of the story, which is nice considering that you’re supposed to feel compelled to play as all of them at some point. I’m genuinely interested to see what becomes of each character and the alliance they’ve formed as the title’s already compelling narrative progresses.

Indeed, the best thing about Gotham Knight’s new cast of characters may be the excuse they gave the game’s writers to dive a bit deeper into the Batman lore. While some usual suspects make an appearance in this game (Harley Quinn was the demo’s primary antagonist, for instance), I already saw a few hints of slightly more obscure villains, plot points, and references. At a time when Hollywood is obsessed with cramming the Joker into as many movies as possible like they’re Colonel Tom Parker trying to drag Elvis’ near-death body on stage, it’s nice that Gotham Knights reminds us that the Batman comics feature one of the deepest rogues galleries and mythos in the medium.