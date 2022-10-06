Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons – Exclusive First Look at When Robin Meets Superboy

For a brief, glorious moment in the comics, Damian Wayne and Jon Kent were the next big thing in the DC Universe. Then Jon got aged up and sent to space, and Damian went off to Kumite Island to fight his grandma and they got split up. Oh well, that’s comics for you! In case you can’t tell, some folks are a little broken up about Super-Sons, the comic that followed young teen Superboy and Robin and was utterly delightful, ending.

But fortunately for those people, there’s a new chance to see Jon and Damian goof off: Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons, the new animated feature film coming to digital, Blu-ray and other home media formats on Oct. 18. And with its premiere coming at New York Comic Con at a main stage panel moderated by Den of Geek’s own Mike Cecchini, we’re thrilled to be able to give you a sneak peek at one of the scenes.

Check it out:

As you can see, this is a new animation style for these DC features: it’s the first all-computer-generated animated feature from the long series of films, and the change looks pretty solid so far. There’s a bit of an Aeon Flux vibe to the way the camera moves, and an Animatrix one to how the character models do.