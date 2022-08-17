New Batman Story Fixes Riddler’s “Worst Origin Story”

But in order to change how people see the Riddler, the creative team had to take a look at everything from his origin story to his costume.

“He’s my favorite Batman villain and I’ve always thought he looks like a total dope,” Gerads says. “I was never a fan of the huge muttonchops and the various ways he’s been done. But the versions of him that I have loved are the animated versions. I feel like Batman: The Animated Series was the touchstone for our entire generation of Batman fans. I really liked the animated suit with the bowler hat and the purple mask. But then [in more projects] like Harley Quinn, he’s a bald guy with eye makeup. He’s not as sexy as he is in the modern comics. He’s this sallow, creepy looking guy. So I kind of ran with that because that always just struck me watching those things. It was the perfect time to bring that in, both thematically with what happens in the story and how he now views his role in Gotham and in the world.”

However, there was one obstacle to creating a definitive Riddler story: the inherent simplicity (some might say silliness) of the character’s classic origin, first told in 1948’s Detective Comics #140.

“The Joker’s origin, it has that Red Hood element, it has the falling in the vat of acid. It has some coolness, some weight to it,” King says. “The Riddler’s origin story, not as much. He’s had a few origin stories over the years [like] Jim Carey with a mixer on his head or in the cartoon, where he’s a programmer who just is really bad at his job. But in the actual comic books, in continuity, his origin, if you look it up in Wikipedia to this day, is at some point he cheated on a test and then decided to become the Riddler. That is the worst origin story of any super villain ever. And that hasn’t been fixed in 70 years.”

Of course, in Batman: One Bad Day – The Riddler, to some extent, that is still the character’s origin story, albeit with a far more horrific and shocking undertone.

“We had to somehow take just that small fact of, how does cheating on a test lead you to change your life to make it about riddles and, and doing this thing where every time you commit a crime you want someone to catch you,” King says. “Because the Riddler could get away with his crimes. That could be the easiest thing ever, but he always leaves something behind and then Batman finds him and that’s every single Riddler story. Why does that come from cheating on a test? And why in this does he finally evolve beyond that?”