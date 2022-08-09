Michael Keaton Confesses Real Reason for Batman Return

After 30 years, Batman is ready to return. Sure, we’ve had more Batmen than ever before, from Ben Affleck’s grizzled Superman stomper to Robert Pattinson’s emo rich boy to George Clooney playing Batman as a handsome movie star who looks and sounds just like George Clooney. And then there’s that wiry guy from Batman and Batman Returns, the guy who sat around Wayne Manor waiting for the Bat-signal to shine.

Few actors have left a more definitive mark on the Dark Knight like Michael Keaton. When Keaton’s Bruce Wayne told Viki Vale that his life was “complex,” audiences believed it. Keaton captured the energy of a guy who only felt comfortable running around in a Batman costume, a guy who longed to meet the Joker or Catwoman or someone else who wanted to get nuts. So great was Keaton in two genre-defining movies that his departure confounds fans even today. Why would anyone give up a third chance to play Batman in a blockbuster movie?

According to a recent conversation with Variety, Keaton said no to Batman Forever because that’s what he does. “I was told that people used to refer to me as ‘Doctor No,’ because apparently, I used to say no a lot,” Keaton revealed. “I don’t think I really said no to that much.”

With such a reputation, Keaton’s decision to step out of the Batcave makes a bit more sense. Which is why it’s such a surprise that he would be game to take on the part again decades later, especially after doing a movie like Birdman, in which Keaton played an actor haunted by a past superhero role. Yet, against all odds, Keaton answered the Bat-signal’s call again when WB finally came knocking, but not just for one DCEU movie, but three: a big role in The Flash, a cameo in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and a supporting role in Batgirl.