Batman Spawn: The Comic Book Crossover Years in the Making

The reality of Batman Spawn isn’t quite that uncomplicated, but its goals are certainly that straightforward. “We’re celebrating our 30th anniversary of both Spawn and Image Comics this year,” McFarlane says. “If you’re 30 and under, [Image’s history is] folklore.” That folklore includes the original Spawn/Batman crossovers from 1994—one written by Frank Miller with art from McFarlane and one written by a team of classic Batman writers (Doug Moench, Chuck Dixon, and Alan Grant) with art from Klaus Janson. Those stories represented the first time an Image founder’s character crossed over with a DC one, a massive event in the history of the then-new company created explicitly as an alternative to the corporate comics that had thoroughly mistreated McFarlane and the rest of his Image founder peers (and countless others before them). These two Spawn/Batman issues have never been reprinted until now: they will be collected together for the first time this November.

“In any form of entertainment, people always want to be a part of big events to say, ‘Yeah, I was there,’” says McFarlane. “This is our moment to say, ‘Hey, for all of you that missed out and weren’t there for this a couple decades ago, here we go again. We’re going to have some fun. And for those of you that were, we’re going to hopefully do a bigger, badder, better version of what we did the last time.’”

Capullo is all in on going bigger, and re-teaming with McFarlane has him confident they’ll pull it off. “Todd’s an artist; he has that visual mind and knows what’s going to make a good-looking comic and what’s going to look right and good on a page,” Capullo tells us. “This just feels like we didn’t really miss a beat, and we’ve been doing it all along.”

You’d think with everything McFarlane does aside from comics that the intervening years since that abandoned 2006 crossover would have modified his approach somewhat. Oddly enough, though, it seems like Capullo, the guy who’s been almost completely in comics since then (he’s done art for several metal bands in addition to his comics work), is the one who’s undergone the most change in the intervening decade and a half.

“I’ve got a good handle on Batman, but doing it in the context of working with Todd again and having Spawn in it just gives me a slightly different vibe,” Capullo says. “It still looks exactly like my Batman, but maybe the cape can be a little bit longer… he’s got cape envy.” Al Simmons, the CIA operative who makes a deal with the Devil to return to life and comes back with superpowers, a shapeshifting cape, and prehensile chains to be wrangled into the ultimate battle between heaven and hell, will do that to a guy.

McFarlane, for his part, doesn’t cross narrative streams. He’s been, at varying times, a comic writer, comic artist, screenwriter, Emmy-winning television producer, music video animator, licensing magnate, hockey team owner, and toymaker of some renown. But he works hard at keeping those threads separate.