Final Fantasy’s Strangest Urban Legends and Unsolved Mysteries

14. The Test 0 Monsters (Final Fantasy VII)

A game as big as 1997’s Final Fantasy VII is bound to be full of secrets, but one apparent glitch from the original Japanese release has led to years of fan speculation and theories about its implications. In this version of the game, players who climb down the well near the beginning of Corel Prison have a small chance of battling monsters simply named “Test 0.” Subsequent iterations of Final Fantasy VII, including its international release, have removed this random battle encounter entirely, with it only accessible only by those who mod the game.

Theories surfacing after the temporary existence of Test 0 monsters became known included speculation that there were items that could be earned from defeating these creatures or searching the well further. There is nothing to ground that the Test 0 battles were meant to lead to more secret content in Final Fantasy VII, with the encounters and creatures potentially just a leftover from the debug process.

13. Is Tidus Real? (Final Fantasy X/Final Fantasy X-2)

The protagonist of 2001’s Final Fantasy X on the PlayStation 2 is Tidus: a young athlete who finds himself in the fantasy realm of Spira where he meets Princess Yuna. The two fall deeply in love as they assemble a party and defeat a villain aptly named Sin. In the game’s 2003 sequel Final Fantasy X-2, Tidus risks falling into nonexistence as he is revealed to be a dream imagined by the Fayth, the untethered souls of Spira.

This revelation questions how much of Tidus and his background were ever real or if he ever physically existed at all before meeting Yuna. Players who complete Final Fantasy X-2 100% are treated to the game’s true ending, with the Fayth restoring Tidus and reuniting him with Yuna, with the couple debating if Tidus is actually real this time. This debate is never resolved but, with the star-crossed couple together again, it is the closest the world of Final Fantasy X gets to a happy ending.

12. The Final Fate of Kuja (Final Fantasy IX)

The Final Fantasy series is full of some of the best villains in gaming, from the elegant Sephiroth to the virtually unstoppable Kefka. The most memorable villain in 2000’s Final Fantasy IX is Kuja, a human genetically created specifically to be a living weapon, brought to life by the evil Garland. Kuja quickly grows out of control and sets out to overthrow Garland and conquer the realms of Terra and Gaia, manipulating Queen Brahne to wage a devastating war that plunges the kingdom into violent chaos.

Unlike virtually any other major Final Fantasy villain, who usually dies upon their defeat, Kuja’s fate is left ambiguous after he’s defeated by Zidane and his allies late in the game. As the Iifa Tree collapses after this harrowing showdown, Zidane opts to stay behind and save Kuja. Though the epilogue reveals that Zidane survives to safely return to Queen Garnet, no mention is made of what actually happened to Kuja, who remains absent as the story concludes.