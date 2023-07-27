Final Fantasy 6’s Big Twist Wasn’t Part of the Original Story

Final Fantasy 6 is generally considered to be one of the greatest Final Fantasy games ever made. That 1994 title not only raised the bar in terms of console RPG production values, but it presented a mature, complex, emotional, and often dark storyline that boasted a massive cast of characters spread across numerous notable locations. It was a stunning achievement in its day, and it remains nearly as impressive to this day.

Yet, most who experience that story often remember it for its shocking twist. Late in the game, the player’s party is tasked with battling the evil Kefka: a court mage who seems to suffer from delusions of grandeur. At that moment, though, players soon learn that Kefka is so much more than what he initially appeared to be. In fact, Kefka is essentially able to trigger the apocalypse during that confrontation. Though most of our heroes survive the encounter, they are soon scattered across various parts of a now-broken world and are forced to pick up the pieces in order to launch what seems to be a hopeless assault against the mighty Kefka.

It’s difficult to overstate just how shocking that moment is for both the Final Fantasy franchise and gaming as a whole. Not only does Kefka instantly become one of gaming’s greatest villains at that moment, but he does so by essentially ending the world. Though the player is eventually able to defeat Kefka, that remains one of the most notable moments of the “bad guy winning” in all of entertainment. As noted above, it’s also the moment that has come to define the legacy of a game that also features many other all-time great qualities.

Yet, it turns out that moment wasn’t even supposed to be part of the game. In fact, it sounds like the Final Fantasy 6 team was as shocked to even consider implementing such a moment as many gamers were to ultimately witness it.