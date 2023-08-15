How Final Fantasy 2 Almost Made Even Bigger Changes to The Franchise

The NES era was full of franchise experimentation. For instance, before Nintendo’s developers figured out what they wanted to do with the Legend of Zelda, they tried to turn it into a divisive action sidescroller. Final Fantasy underwent a similar rough patch with its second entry, and fans have long wondered why its developers made the big changes that they did. Well, we now not only have the full answer to that question but we learned a little more about the ways Final Fantasy 2 could have been an even bigger franchise black sheep.

Recently, Square Enix held an interview series hosted by announcer Chiaki Matsuzawa and attended by Final Fantasy alum Hironobu Sakaguchi, Kazuko Shibuya, and Yoshinori Kitase. The intent was to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Final Fantasy, the release of the Pixel Remaster, and Sakeguchi’s 60th birthday. This interview chronicled the origins of each Final Fantasy entry and also delved into some burning fan questions.

Naturally, some long-time franchise fans wanted to know why Final Fantasy 2 ultimately became something of a black sheep for the early era of the franchise. To be more specific, they wanted to know why the game completely altered the series’ character progression by allowing players to level up by repeating certain actions rather than simply acquiring experience points. For instance, casting a certain spell enough times will make you more proficient with that spell. On paper, it’s an early version of a system that we see in quite a few RPGs to this today.

Unfortunately, Final Fantasy 2‘s early take on that now-common system was…flawed. The game’s painfully slow leveling process not only required players to participate in quite a few random battles but often resort to desperate means to level up their most vital statistics. Most notably, players infamously resorted to damaging themselves and their allies in order to boost vital defensive stats rather than waiting for incoming enemy hits.