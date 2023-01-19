Every Xbox Series X/S Exclusive Game Not Coming to Xbox One In 2023

At the time the Xbox Series X/S was released in 2020, Microsoft stated that they would continue to release first-party exclusives for Xbox One for at least the next couple of years. Well, that time has come and passed, and it’s certainly looking like 2023 will bring a new wave of Xbox Series X/S titles not directly available for Xbox One gamers.

We all knew this was coming, but inevitability hasn’t made the generational transition process easier to understand. There are many Xbox One owners out there who just want to know whether or not they’ll be able to play some of 2023’s biggest games. While we obviously have a little more information to share about all that, here are a few things to keep in mind before you dive into the rest of this article:

– This article will focus on games with a confirmed 2023 release date or verified 2023 release window. Some of those release dates are subject to change.

– Similarly, platform availability is always subject to change. It’s entirely possible that a game currently scheduled to be released on Xbox One will eventually be converted into an Xbox Series X/S exclusive. It’s also possible (though less likely) that a current Xbox Series X/S exclusive will eventually receive an Xbox One port.