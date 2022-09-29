The Legend of Zelda: Who Created the Triforce?

The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds is a spiritual sequel to The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. The story follows the same structure as its spiritual predecessor and tasks players with venturing between two different worlds. While A Link to the Past takes place in Hyrule (the Light World) and a corrupted version of the Sacred Realm (Dark World), A Link Between Worlds swaps out the Dark World for a new kingdom called Lorule. Like the Dark World, Lorule is a twisted mirror image of Hyrule. Unlike the Dark Would, Lorule is a rather unique place built upon some surprisingly deep lore.

After players retrieve the Triforce of Courage, Lorule’s mirror version of Princess Zelda (Princess Hilda: a seemingly strange reference to Sabrina The Teenage Witch) explains that Lorule once had its own Triforce. Like Hyrule’s Triforce, this relic made the land of Lorule prosperous, granted wishes, and was the center of many wars. And the cherry on top is that Lorule’s Triforce also embodied the virtues of power, wisdom, and courage (and even had its own Sacred Realm). Given these similarities, it stands to reason that Lorule’s Triforce was also crafted by a trio of goddesses who also likely created Lorule itself. Whether they were the same goddesses or divine doppelgangers remains up in the air, though.

Of course, given that Hyrule is a prosperous kingdom and Lorule…isn’t, something must have happened to the latter’s Triforce. Hilda explains that her ancestors destroyed their divine relic to end the wars, which is why Lorule is in such disarray and why Princess Hilda wants to steal Hyrule’s Triforce. Without the Triforce, Lorule crumbled. At the end of A Link Between Worlds, Princess Zelda takes pity on Lorule and wishes on her Triforce to recreate Lorule’s Triforce. It’s a touching moment with shades of “I used the stones to destroy the stones,” albeit in reverse.

The Legend of Zelda: What Are the Real-World Origins of the Triforce?

While the above information explains how the Triforce was created within The Legend of Zelda canon, it doesn’t explain how developers came up with the concept. After all, The Legend of Zelda is a work of fiction, so someone had to invent the Triforce before it was implemented into the game. So far as the Triforce’s “real-world” origins go, there are several possibilities.

When mathematicians see the Triforce, odds are they recognize it as a Sierpinski Triangle: a fractal that starts as a solid triangle and is eventually hollowed out by cutting inverse triangles into it. Each cut forms three smaller triangles, and an even smaller triangle can be scooped out of each one to create three more triangles indefinitely. The Triforce resembles the second step in a Sierpinski Triangle after the first is made.

Another source of possible inspiration can be found in the history of Christianity, which is oddly fitting since the Triforce is itself a religious object in Legend of Zelda canon. The Triforce is one relic made up of three smaller shards representing power, wisdom, and courage. This sounds awfully similar to the Christian concept of the Trinity (the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit) being unified into one Godhead. Each entity is powerful on its own, but ultimately all three parts are needed to make the whole and draw out its full potential, just like the Triforce. Given that the original Zelda game once included an even more overt reference to Christianity, that comparison could very well be more than a coincidence.