15 NES Games That Have Aged Incredibly Well

Seemingly aware that Strider’s frantic arcade action would be impossible to replicate on the NES, the developers of this port instead opted to covert that game into a more Bionic Commando-like action title with minor adventure elements. The result is a still pretty fast NES action game that feels so much more substantial than even some of its exceptional NES counterparts. There are some rough spots in this one and the whole thing does feel a bit incomplete in place, but Strider is a remarkably smooth and captivating example of a certain type of NES game.

11. Super Dodge Ball

There are actually a number of NES sports games that hold up remarkably well. That’s largely because there are times when you just want a simple sports game over a more modern (and complex) sports simulation. However, there is at least one NES sports game that I think presents a playable version of its chosen “sport” that is still better than any video game adaptations of that sport that followed.

Super Dodge Ball is a straight-up joy to play to this day. It’s an almost absurdist take on the concept of dodgeball that still manages to treat the basics of the sport with a surprising amount of respect. There is depth to this experience that makes it worth mastering, but none of that depth gets in the way of the simple good time that any game of dodgeball should be. I also love this game’s character designs and art style, though I freely admit that some of its pop-in issues are one of those things that reveal the game’s age somewhat.

10. Life Force

Despite its technological limitations, the NES was a surprisingly reliable source for great shoot-em-up games. Developers of that era just found ways to maximize the simple fun of the Shmup genre and minimize the technical demands that made many Shmup games arcade darlings. Life Force is probably the best example of what made NES Shmup games so special.

The sequel to the also excellent Gradius (at least in the U.S.), Life Force boasts some of the best level design in the history of the genre as well as arguably the best Shmup gameplay you’ll find on any console regardless of the era. It’s both a testament to the evolution of the Shmup genre on consoles at that time and a sometimes sobering reminder that there are certain things that the NES really did better than (or as good as) so much of what would follow.

9. Destiny of an Emperor

While the JRPG genre was only finding its feet during the NES era, the console still became home to a number of role-playing games that are still looked back on fondly to this day. Of course, many of those JRPGs would later be surpassed by spiritual successors and actual successors. To this day, though, there’s nothing quite like Destiny of an Emperor.