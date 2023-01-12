The Legend of Zelda: How Every Version of  Zelda Is Related

It turns out that weapon was created by a goddess, Hylia, who was later resurrected as the first Zelda. During that game’s post-credits scene, Link and Zelda don’t return to their floating island of Skyloft but instead stay behind on the ground below. It doesn’t take much to infer that they christened the land Hyrule, and, more importantly, that the Royal Family of Hyrule are actually this Zelda’s descendants (the official Hyrule Historia confirms as much). By extension, that means that the Royal Family is directly related to the Goddess Hylia.

The royal family’s lineage is key to understanding the similarities between the various Princess Zeldas, such as their proficiency in magic. This godly blood might even explain why all of the Zeldas look roughly the same. Actually, Zelda isn’t the only member of the Royal Family who apparently possesses some strong genetics.

Ever since The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker, the King of Hyrule has shown up every now and then. The first male Hylian ruler audiences saw in a Zelda game was King Daphnes Nohansen Hyrule, followed by The Legend of Zelda: Minish Cap’s King Daltus and his ancestor, King Gustaf. Most recently, we were introduced to Breath of the Wild’s King Rhoam. All four rulers resemble one another, and while those similarities could usually be chalked up to references and art designers recycling sketches, we could just as easily argue that their similar looks are the result of the royal family’s divine DNA (much like Zelda herself). Of course, it’s one thing for a Zelda to inherit their predecessor’s looks and magic. Why is it that all Zeldas are still named Zelda?

How Are Future Princess Zeldas Related to the Original?

Depending on the Legend of Zelda timeline, the game’s greater canon offers slightly different explanations for why every princess is named Zelda.

90% of the time, the reason is chalked up to tradition. According to the Hyrule Historia, most women born into the Royal Family of Hyrule are named Zelda out of respect for their ancestor, as she founded both the royal line and Hyrule itself. But sometimes, as in the “Fallen Hero Timeline” where Ganondorf won, that tradition is turned into a law.

For instance, even though Zelda 2: The Adventure of Link is a sequel to the original Legend of Zelda and stars the same Link, this game’s Princess Zelda is a different one. As the backstory goes, she was put into a deep, magical sleep by a wizard because Zelda’s brother, an unnamed Prince of Hyrule, wanted her piece of the Triforce of Wisdom. Since the prince blamed himself for Zelda’s fate (as he should), he commanded that all subsequent princesses would be named Zelda. Given these naming traditions and hereditary talents, the unwritten history of Hyrule that takes place between existing Legend of Zelda games is likely filled with more Princess Zeldas, as well as probably a few Queen Zeldas to boot.