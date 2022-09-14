Why the Most Underrated Legend of Zelda Game Finally Deserves a Remake

Somewhat boldly, Capcom and Flagship also decided that they were not just going to make a major, canonical Zelda game for the GBA but that they were going to make that Zelda game downright weird. How else do you describe a game that regularly requires Link to shrink down to nearly microscopic size in order to interact with a mythical group of people called the Minish (aka the Picori)? On top of that, it turns out the Minish are apparently big players in Hyrule’s history. I know the Zelda timeline is a bit of a mess, but it’s still pretty wild that this game adds such a significant “out of left field” element to that series’ lore given that it comes from studios outside of the Nintendo family.

While Minish Cap was certainly well-reviewed in its day, most available data suggest that the game is easily one of the worst-selling major Zelda titles ever. The reasons for its relative sales shortcomings are numerous. Not only did the GBA hardware itself underperform by Game Boy sales standards, but Minish Cap’s colorful visuals and cutesy characters seemed to rub some people the wrong way at a time when Wind Waker’s similar visual style was so divisive. It also didn’t help that the quickly popular Nintendo DS was already on store shelves by the time Minish Cap finally got a global release. Sure, the DS was backward compatible, but never underestimate the cult of the new. A lot of people at that time wanted to experience the DS and its touch-screen compatible games over that strange new Zelda title for some old hardware that wasn’t even made by Nintendo. It also didn’t help that Minish Cap was incredibly short (about 6-10 hours long) and didn’t do the best job of selling itself at a glance.

Still, most of the game’s sales struggles can easily be attributed to circumstances. It takes a lot for a new Zelda game to fly under the radar, but all of those forces conspired to ensure that Minish Cap came and went in a way that no other proper Zelda game quite did. As you gathered from the headline of this article, I obviously think that’s a shame. However, I don’t think that Minish Cap was simply a good game that didn’t get a fair chance. I happen to think it’s one of the absolute best Zelda games ever made that also happens to be exactly the kind of Zelda game a lot of fans could use right now.

First off, Minish Cap’s central “shrinking” gimmick is simply brilliant. Granted, the game only lets you shrink down to Minish size in select sections, but that actually works to the game’s advantage. Developers Capcom and Flagship made every Minish-size moment in the game feel so much larger than the suddenly diminutive nature of Link himself. Acorns become skyscrapers, leaves serve as grand bridges built across roaring rivers (actually drops of water), and easily ignored foes transform into epic boss fights.

Some of the best moments in any game (much less Zelda games) can be attributed to how clearly you can feel the sense of joy that went into creating them. So far as that goes, you can practically see the devilish grins the Minish Cap team must have worn whenever they designed one of those memorable miniature moments. It’s wild to think that there was a time when Minish Cap and Wind Waker’s cartoonish visuals were dismissed out of hand. Few Zelda games on any hardware or of any visual style feel as joyful to simply explore as Minish Cap.

Yet, the appeal of that shrinking mechanic goes so far beyond simply being able to view Hyrule from a new perspective. Many of Minish Cap’s dungeons and other key areas require Link to shrink in order to complete certain objectives. While some of those areas are little more than clearly marked tiny gaps in buildings that Link obviously can’t enter at full size, others are considerably more elaborate and clever.