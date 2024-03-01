Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Ending Explained: What Happens to Aerith, Cloud, and Zack?

What Is Sephiroth’s Plan In Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

In the original Final Fantasy 7, Sephiroth desired to use powerful Black Materia to summon a Meteor capable of destroying the world. By doing so, he hoped to unleash an ocean of a powerful force in the world known as the Lifestream. Sephiroth believed that harnessing that wealth of Lifestream essence would allow him to become a god.

In Remake/Rebirth, Sephiroth is seemingly attempting to complete a much more ambitious version of that plan. Rather than simply destroy the planet, Sephiroth wants to destroy every timeline across the multiverse that Final Fantasy 7 Remake introduced (or at least emphasized). Why? Well, on some level he seems to recognize that he can’t follow the timeline of the original game or he will fail. So, he must look towards the multiverse.

Broadly speaking, though, he seems to want to unite all multiverse threads into one continuity and then destroy that continuity. In doing so, he seems to believe that he can utilize a multiversal variant of the Lifestream that will allow him to rule over all universes. While Sephiroth doesn’t exactly lay out this plan in a grand monologue, he does reference an event he is trying to trigger known as “Homecoming,” which is seemingly the event that will unite the multiverses and bring them to a catastrophic fate.

Unable to stop Sephiroth from summoning the meteor, Aerith believes that she can use the power of White Materia to summon a Holy barrier that will protect the planet. Well, at least that’s the plan in the original game.

In Rebirth, it seems that Aerith still seeks to protect her planet/timeline, though there is more than a little ambiguity regarding the potential effectiveness of that plan on a multiversal scale. For the moment, though, it matters more to know that Aerith believes that this is the right thing to do. She is so convinced it’s the right thing to do that she decides to head to the Forgotten Capital to complete the Holy summoning ritual (much as she did in the first game) without waiting for her friends. Before we join her there, though, let’s discuss some of the most important players in this multiversal drama

Who Are the Light and Dark Whispers?

Final Fantasy 7 Remake introduced us to The Whispers: ghostly figures who seemingly try to influence the events of the multiverse. In Rebirth, we learn that Dark Whispers are trying to disrupt the pre-existing timeline, either because they are working for Sephiroth, are manifestations of his abilities/new form, or simply serve a similar interest. Light Whispers are attempting to maintain the order of the timelines through whatever means necessary. Said means include everything from resurrection to death.