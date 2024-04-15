Every Fallout Game Ranked Worst to Best

Brotherhood of Steel is an ARPG developed in the style of the Dark Alliance series. Think of it as a dungeon crawler set in the wasteland complete with loot, unique character skills, and a plethora of co-op optional combat. On paper, that’s a pretty fantastic idea. At the very least, a game like that should offer the same wealth of simple (yet deep) gameplay that the best ARPGs of that style so often do.

The problem, dear reader, is in the execution of that concept. Brotherhood of Steel jettisons or dilutes many of the Fallout franchise’s best qualities and replaces them with…not much. You could forgive that shallowness if the game was fun, but its combat is surprisingly clunky, and its loot/character-building systems are nowhere near as engaging as they need to be to keep a game like this from quickly becoming repetitive. What a missed opportunity.

8. Fallout 76

Fallout 76 is significantly better than it used to be. Following a disastrous launch that threatened to torpedo this game’s potential, Fallout 76’s developers spent years making minor and major improvements to the game. It’s significantly more stable, it offers so much more to do, and it finally features storytelling that capitalizes on the franchise’s iconic worldbuilding.

However, Fallout 76 seems destined to remain an alienating experience. If you are not interested in gathering and crafting-based survival gameplay, then you will likely find Fallout 76 to be insufferably dull. That’s especially true of those who do not intend to play the game with friends and will largely wander the wasteland solo. There’s a good time to be had here, but Fallout 76 feels eternally stuck between a Fallout game and a survival MMO in a way that may certainly appeal to some but always falls short of its potential.

7. Fallout Shelter

Despite what its placement on this list may suggest, I like Fallout Shelter. This mobile game was surprisingly released around the time of Fallout 4‘s reveal, and few expected it to be anything more than a minor distraction that was ultimately more of an advert than a proper game. Instead, it proved to be a shockingly good time.

Fallout Shelter tasks you with managing a vault as its overseer. For the most part, that means building new stations, assigning the vault’s residents to those stations, and managing your various resources while dealing with the occasional threat. It’s not much different than the other mobile management games out there, but it’s a fantastic example of that addictive genre. I’m an especially big fan of the way the game incorporates not just the visuals and humor of the Fallout series but ideas like equipment and SPECIAL stats in ways that genuinely enhance the base experience.