Fallout: Walton Goggins Reveals the Hardest Part of Playing the Ghoul

The latest trailer for Amazon MGM Studios’ Fallout live-action series opens with an advertisement for Vault-Tec, the corporation behind the giant underground bunkers that will soon become the best refuge for the survivors of a devastating, world-ending nuclear war on the planet’s surface. The well-coiffed gentleman persuading viewers to buy a residence in one of Vault-Tec’s many Vaults — “a veritable Camelot for the new age” — is none other than Walton Goggins‘ smooth-talking Cooper Howard. It’s this same man we later see riding a horse with his daughter, as the two try to escape the bombs falling over Los Angeles. Did they ever make it to that veritable Camelot?

Fast-forward to 219 years later, to the year 2296, and Cooper has been transformed into a grotesque, very noseless bounty hunter known only as The Ghoul. Fans of the video games are undoubtedly familiar with the concept of ghouls, humans who have been heavily mutated by prolonged exposure to nuclear radiation. Most of the ghouls you encounter in the games are mindless zombies who will attack you on sight but a choice few, such as Goggins’ character, are able to retain their humanity, if not their schnoz.

“I’ve gotta be honest with you. The one thing I’m more grateful for than anything in my life right now is my nose,” Goggins tells Den of Geek when we catch up with him about the Ghoul during SXSW 2024. “I give it so much love, I look at it every day, especially after that trailer that was released. Thank God I have a nose.”

The true origin and nature of the bounty hunter we’ll see stalking the shanty towns of the show’s Los Angeles wasteland remain a mystery, but we do know he’ll get up to quite a bit of violence on the series. In the trailers, we see a man who is armed to the teeth and isn’t afraid to unload on raiders and other Wastelanders who get in his way. We also know from the trailers that the Ghoul will eventually cross paths with Ella Purnell’s Vault-Dweller Lucy and Aaron Moten’s Maximus, a squire for the super-soldiers of the Brotherhood of Steel, but being the Ghoul can also be a very lonely business, according to Goggins, who found his transformation a bit difficult at first.