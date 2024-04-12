The 15 Best Post-Apocalyptic Movies to Watch After Fallout

Despite not featuring any narration, The Atomic Cafe also manages to tell a compelling story about the true nature of its footage and the culture that spawned it. Amongst all the misinformation and fearmongering going on at the time are some genuinely terrifying reminders of how we learned to fear the possibility that everything good in the world could end in a moment. At times, we even see reminders of the strange ways we tried to make morbid peace with that possibility.

Threads (1984)

The 1980s saw the release of several major films that dared to ask “What would the post-nuclear war world look like?” They are notorious for their unflinching depictions of that nightmare scenario which made them truly shocking in their times and no less unsettling now. And while I have to acknowledge movies like The Day After, When the Wind Blows, and Testament for being offering some of the most painful experiences ever put on film, Threads is the “winner” of this “Watch it once and never again” sub-genre.

Threads utilizes a documentary-like filming style to follow residents of Sheffield, England as they try to simply continue existing in the fallout of a nuclear war. While Threads is filled with scenes you will never be able to scrub from your mind, its most lasting impact is the truly terrifying notion that it may be better to die during a nuclear explosion than be forced to survive in the world that is left. It’s bleaker than the Fallout games tend to be, but it’s an essential reminder of the horror at the heart of this genre.

Night of the Comet (1984)

This overlooked ‘80s horror gem follows two sisters who manage to survive a post-apocalyptic scenario triggered by a passing comet. Though they are now two of only a handful of non-mutated people left in the greater Los Angeles area, the effects of that comet left much of the rest of the city remarkably untouched. In other words, there are now no lines at the mall.

If you’ve never seen this movie, you’re missing out on one of the great sci-fi horror films from a decade filled with great sci-fi horror films. Night of the Comet‘s intoxicating blend of camp and apocalyptic dangers often reminds me of some of my favorite parts of the Fallout series. This is also a truly fantastic piece of female-focused horror that is perfect for Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans or anyone who wants to see a post-apocalyptic version of Clueless.

Radioactive Dreams (1985)

The late, great Albert Pryun’s Radioactive Dreams went largely overlooked when it received a scattered release in the mid-1980s. Years later, the film’s ascension to cult classic status was partially led by Fallout fans who saw this movie that combined 1940s pulp culture and post-apocalyptic sci-fi concepts and said “Wait, is this the movie that Fallout is based on?”



While that is not technically the case, Radioactive Dreams was a massive stylistic inspiration for 1988’s Wasteland, and Wasteland was the spiritual predecessor to the Fallout franchise. In any case, this movie’s flaws are easy to overlook when you’re watching two wannabe old-timey private eyes named Phillip Hammer and Marlowe Chandler test their perceived abilities in a post-apocalyptic world devoid of morality and reason but filled with gangs and mutants. It’s wonderfully weird stuff.