Why Fallout Has the Best Licensed Video Game Soundtrack Ever

There are a lot of iconic video game soundtracks, but none are quite as magical as Fallout’s. There’s a strange alchemy to the way the franchise pairs its ultra-violent combat and desolate, post-apocalyptic setting with wistful mid-century ditties. The music isn’t a mere accompaniment to the gameplay; it’s the beating heart of the series and has made the games so enduring and beloved they’ve spawned an Amazon Prime TV show. In other words, without its licensed soundtrack, Fallout wouldn’t be the phenomenon it’s become.

The franchise’s musical identity has taken over 27 years to develop and evolve, but the ‘50s post-war sentiment of blissful optimism quivering under the looming threat of nuclear war that is felt throughout the series was established in the first game (or even earlier if you consider the influence of its spiritual predecessor, Wasteland).

Most of the music in Interplay’s Fallout and Fallout 2 is a haunting, ambient soundscape composed by Mark Morgan that reflects the bleakness of the Wasteland but the titles did feature one licensed song each: “Maybe” by the Ink Spots and “A Kiss to Build a Dream On” by Louis Armstrong. Love songs in a loveless world is a concept the franchise would eventually expand upon in a big way.

When Bethesda and game director Todd Howard took over the series with Fallout 3, the game’s score took on a more wartime-inspired, psychologically charged complexion under composer Inon Zur, who would go on to score the series from this point forward. In an interview with Laced Records, Zur explains that the function of the games’ music is to “… hone in on the atmosphere and the emotions that the player might have at a given moment.”