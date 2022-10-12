Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners Mod Finally Adds a Big Missing Feature

While there’s no shortage of Cyberpunk 2077 mods out there, many of that game’s early mods were dedicated to addressing the base experience’s many problems. Now that Cyberpunk 2077 is (mostly) fixed, though, modders are allowing themselves to get a little more creative. In fact, one of Cyberpunk 2077‘s best mods lets you recreate one of the coolest features from Netflix’s Edgerunners anime series: the ability to succumb to Cyberpsychosis.

For those who don’t know, Cyberpsychosis is a kind of mental disease triggered by the cybernetic augmentations found throughout the Cyberpunk universe. The nature of the disease is fairly complicated, but the basic idea is that someone can gradually lose their mind (and humanity) by installing too many augmentations. The speed at which that disease takes over can vary based on the individual’s mental state and the nature of the augmentations themselves, but the end result is usually the same: the victim begins to gradually “forget” their humanity. Some simply forget how to survive at that point, while others turn their sudden lack of moral boundaries into an excuse to go on rampages and crime sprees. So far as that last part goes, you have to remember that the Cyberpsychosis victim is now geared to the teeth with high-tech augmentations. They are, to say the least, quite dangerous.

Anyone who watched Netflix’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime series will certainly be able to tell you how deeply someone can succumb to the effects of Cyberpsychosis. Without diving too deep into spoilers, we watch a major character on that show demonstrate how bad Cyberpsychosis can be for both the victim and those who are unfortunate enough to get in their way. In that particular instance, the victim’s belief that they were immune to (or above) the effects of the disease made their condition that much worse.

Of course, Edgerunners didn’t invent the concept of Cyberpsychosis. Versions of the Cyberpunk tabletop RPG required players to consider the consequences of Cyberpsychosis at all times, which is a big part of the reason why Cyberpunk 2077 players were disappointed to learn that the base game didn’t include a similar feature. Augmentations without consequences may result in hilariously broken character builds, but consequence-free augmentations water down the twisted morality at the heart of the Cyberpunk experience.