Cyberpunk 2077: The Best and Most Broken Character Builds

At long last, Cyberpunk 2077 is fixed (mostly). Whether you’re playing through the game for the first time or you’re thinking about giving the controversial title a second chance, there’s a pretty good chance you’re probably wondering what the best builds in Cyberpunk 2077 are.

Like any RPG worth its salt, Cyberpunk 2077 includes an armory worth of weapons, mods, armor, stats, and perks that can be mixed and matched any way players see fit. Sure, some combinations are more viable and powerful than others, but then there are the builds that are just completely broken and overpowered. We’re talking concepts that turn players into bullet-dodging pugilists, invincible street samurai, and bottomless shotgun maniacs.

Quite a few Patch 1.6 builds were created by Cyberpunk 2077 players who uncovered new synergies, while others were built by imaginative gamers who saw Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and asked, “How do we turn [insert character here] into a real build?” Here are some of the best builds the game’s creative community has come up with so far.

Best Cyberpunk 2077 Builds: The Melee Stealth Sniper Build

This build from YouTuber T7 PDM is really something to behold. It’s the kind of build that breaks the game in some of the best ways possible.