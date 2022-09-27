How to Get All Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Equipment in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a fantastic show even when you remove any connections to its source material, and boy are there connections. The anime is filled with cameos and easter eggs that translate characters, weapons, and locations from Cyberpunk 2077 into anime form. It only seemed fair for CD Projekt RED to return the favor.

The release of Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.6 coincided with the launch of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, which was apparently the plan since the patch was nicknamed the “Edgerunners Update.” Not only did this patch implement yet more fixes that finally made the game worth playing, the update also added several new gigs and weapons. One of these armaments is a chainsword, the Cut-O-Matic, which is perfect for everyone who wants a little Warhammer 40K in their Cyberpunk 2077. However, the patch’s most noteworthy additions are all the easter eggs that reference Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Players can now buy a drink named after the anime’s protagonist, “The David Martinez,” in Afterlife, and you can also visit the apartments of the show’s main characters. More importantly, you can don some equipment from the show. Here is all the crossover loot gamers have found so far and how you can claim them as your own:

David’s Jacket

If looks could kill in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, nobody would need guns. Every character sports a unique style, including David Martinez. He is often seen with his signature yellow jacket, and you can wear it too if you know where to look.

The first stop on your quest for David’s Jacket is David’s apartment, or at least the complex that houses it, Megabuilding H4. The tower is found in the Arroyo sub-district of Santo Domingo near Metro: Wollesen Street. You can’t actually enter the apartment building because of an ongoing quarantine, but you can visit a small side alley underneath it. Just beeline towards Megabuilding H4 from the fast travel point, walk around the apartment clockwise, and the alley should be on your right. You know you’ve found the correct place because it is marked with graffiti of the Edgerunner logo.