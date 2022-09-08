Missing Cyberpunk 2077 Features That Need to Be in the Phantom Liberty Update

Given the sheer number of NPCs in the game, not even the world’s most powerful supercomputer would have enough processing power to make every character, important or otherwise, follow a realistic schedule. But the updates that will come bundled with Phantom Liberty should finally address how time of day affects the crowds and people you encounter throughout the game.

Flathead

During the game’s first big demo, the studio teased what fans should expect from Cyberpunk‘s many story missions. This included an early job to purchase a spiderbot that is far less important than the game makes it out to be. Phantom Liberty could change that.

The Militech MT0D12, better known as the Flathead, is a major part of the early mission “The Pickup.” The section where an NPC shows off the Flathead’s capabilities, including its ability to walk on walls, is mostly intact from the gameplay trailer, but originally, the mission would lead to the Flathead becoming one of the player’s companions. That part of the Flathead’s significance was left on the cutting room floor, though. It’s just a MacGuffin in the final product.

Since Phantom Liberty will apparently revolve around V working with the US government, this DLC would mark the perfect opportunity to kit them out with top-of-the-line military tech. Since Militech arms the US government in the world of Cyberpunk, and since the Flathead is a Militech product, it would be a no-brainer to finally let players have one. It’s a foregone conclusion that players will engage in all sorts of covert ops in the new expansion, and given the Flathead’s wall-scaling abilities, the spiderbot would be more than useful.

Rideable Monorail

The monorail is one of the most infamous pieces of cut content in Cyberpunk 2077. Every contemporary or futuristic open world game worth its salt has a working train, but not Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt RED planned to include one, but didn’t. That could change with the upcoming expansion.

Dedicated digital explorers have found countless train hubs all over the game world, some more complete than others. Interestingly, quite a few of these locations apparently sync up to existing fast travel points (or feature their own unique ones). The running theory is that CD Projekt wanted these monorail hubs to serve as Cyberpunk 2077’s dedicated fast travel stations but ran out of time and swapped to fast travel points instead. Currently, the only way to actually use the game’s monorail is to download a mod that expands on the skeleton the developers left behind.