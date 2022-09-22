Cyberpunk 2077: Is the Controversial Game Finally Fixed?

Since then, developer CD Projekt Red has released a variety of patches designed not just to improve those versions of the game but fundamentally fix them. So is Cyberpunk 2077 finally playable on those consoles? Well, to paraphrase one of my favorite Simpsons quotes, it ain’t getting any more playable, that’s for sure.

Look, the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk are still not the ideal way to play the game. They look rough, they still suffer from framerate issues, and they occasionally suffer from downright weird problems (missing pedestrians, disappearing objects, etc.). If you’re planning on playing Cyberpunk 2077 on those consoles, you’re still going to have to put up with a variety of technical issues and shortcomings. There will probably never be an entirely smooth version of the game available on those consoles.

However, there’s no denying that the Cyberpunk 2077 last-gen updates took that version of the game from “unplayable” to “nonoptimal.” Those versions of the game are now free of their biggest technical problems and now run well enough to be considered functional in the minds of many. That’s obviously not a rave review, but anyone looking to play the game on those devices for whatever reason will find that this is the best that experience is ever going to get. Again, I mean that literally. CD Projekt Red has released the last PS4/Xbox One update they currently intend to release for the game, so unless they surprise everyone with additional last-gen patches, the current PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game are as “fixed” as they’re ever going to be.

Ultimately, I still can’t recommend those versions of the game to anyone with anything less than an uncontrollable urge to play Cyberpunk 2077 and no other way to do so. Those able to find a bargain bin copy of the game for those platforms at $20 or less may also be incentivized to look past some of those flaws and enjoy the game as much as possible via those platforms. For everyone else…well, there are always these incredible Cyberpunk 2077 alternatives.

Did Cyberpunk 2077’s Next-Gen Update Improve the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Versions Of the Game?

Believe it or not, CD Projekt Red did finally release Cyberpunk 2077’s next-gen upgrade earlier this year. While that update should have been released much sooner than it actually was, I have to say that it did drastically improve the next-gen versions of the game.

To get right to the heart of the matter, those who play Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 or Xbox Series X with Performance Mode enabled will find a largely stable experience with drastically improved framerates. Mind you, the game still suffers from relatively minor bugs and visual glitches like texture pop-in (as well as the occasional bit of slowdown). However, those major technical issues that once plagued the game are pretty much gone on next-gen consoles. Cyberpunk 2077’s running on Performance Mode feels very close to the game its developers seemingly intended for you to play from the start. It’s the version of the game that really lets you judge Cyberpunk 2077 on its creative merits (or lack thereof) without having to constantly focus on all the bugs, glitches, and game-breaking issues.