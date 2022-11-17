Call of Duty Warzone 2: Best Guns and Loadouts For the New Meta
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 introduces major changes that shake-up the meta in some major ways. Here are some of the best guns in the free-to-play battle royale.
Activision Blizzard is currently under investigation following accusations of harassment, discrimination, and fostering a hostile work environment. You can read more about the investigation here.
Warzone 2 is finally here, and the latest version of Call of Duty‘s battle royale mode wastes no time shaking up the free-to-play game’s competitive meta.
Due to some sweeping changes to not only Warzone‘s arsenal but the way the game handles loadout drops, finding the right gun in Warzone 2 is more important (and more difficult) than ever before. Not only are there quite a few viable options out there at the moment, but no longer being able to rely on consistently getting your customized loadout as soon as possible means that you might have to occasionally learn to love guns you would have previously never touched.
So whether you’re scrounging for a new weapon or you’re looking to build the ideal loadout, here’s what you need to know about the guns and attachments currently dominating the Warzone 2 meta.
Call of Duty Warzone 2: Best Guns
M4
The always-reliable M4 remains the go-to assault rifle for the majority of Warzone 2 players.
While the M4 isn’t necessarily the absolute best choice in several specific categories, it’s the kind of gun that does exactly what you want every time you fire it. With the right attachments, you can make up for most of the M4’s weaknesses and turn it into a potential powerhouse. It’s the kind of weapon you can always turn to when you need something that won’t let you down.
Lachmann Sub
The debate over the best SMG in Warzone 2 is a little more heated than previously anticipated (more on that later), but the Lachmann Sub remains one of the most dependable SMG options in the game.
The Lachmann’s accuracy immediately elevates it over other SMG options. It has the stopping power you want from a close-range weapon, but it’s the fact that this gun’s crucial initial shots almost always go where you want them to go that makes it one of the absolute best secondary weapons in the game.
Kastov 762
Essentially Warzone 2’s AK-47, longtime Warzone fans will know pretty much what they should expect from the Kastov 762. In other words, it’s incredibly powerful and a little unwieldy.
Generally speaking, I’d say that the Kastov will probably be the AR of choice for those who value TTK at relatively close ranges above all else, The Kastov is still effective at slightly greater distances, but the best reason to use this thing are those moments when you’ll be tearing through enemies in record time before the weapon’s kick can betray you.
Fennec 45
The other notable contender for “best SMG in Warzone 2,” the Fennec is a dream come true for slightly more mobile players looking for a weapon that can keep up with them.
The only real problem with this gun is the fact that it is a little more dependent on attachments than some other weapons in its class. Because of the way that Warzone 2’s new loadout system works, you will likely have to wait a little longer before getting your hands on a proper loadout. That’s why the Lachmann tends to edge it out in a lot of situations, though, it’s obviously quite powerful.
RPK
LMGs fell out of favor in the later days of the Warzone meta, but the RPK makes a compelling argument for considering the class above AR alternatives.
The RPK has weaknesses, but you’ll tend not to notice them so long as you’re not trying to do something stupid like treat this gun as a sniper. It’s fast, it’s wickedly powerful, and it’s surprisingly accurate at even medium ranges. Unless you prefer a slightly more stable weapon, this gun could be the one you’ve been looking for.
STB 556
A lot of people are overlooking this gun at the moment, and I’m not sure why. While the STB 556 may look like an SMG, it’s actually an incredibly powerful assault rifle that boasts superior range and accuracy.
It’s never going to be as powerful as the Kastov, but that tends not to matter when you’re spitting out bullets at a record pace and taking advantage of this gun’s massive chest damage bonuses. It takes a little while to get used to this weapon’s combination of range and speed, but the effort will be worth it.
Signal 50
There are a couple of viable snipers in Warzone 2 at the moment, but it’s hard to argue against what the Signal 50 offers in terms of range and fire rate.
Though not the most powerful sniper in the game, the fact that you can squeeze off several shots with the Signal 50 before your opponent has the chance to hide or retaliate means that it tends to fit the current sniping meta a bit better than those “one-shot” options that rarely deliver true one-shot kills. At the very least, it’s the sniper you want to turn to when you’re exploring the map’s sniping options.
EBR-14
There are some Warzone players who will just never feel comfortable with Marksmanship Rifles and their generally strange operating style. However, fans of that class will likely fall in love with the EBR-14.
The EBR-14 is basically a portable sniper rifle with AR qualities. It fires laser-beam shots at a surprisingly high rate without sacrificing much in the way of mobility. If you can ignore your spray and pray instincts long enough to get used to its unique nature, you’ll find a lot to like about this one.
RAAL MG
The RAAL MG is not only arguably the best LMG in Warzone 2; it’s a gun that many are already saying is the best overall weapon in the game.
While heavy and slow, the stopping power of the RAAL MG is second-to-none. Get this gun’s recoil under control, and you’ll be able to tear through fully-armored enemies in just a handful of shots. It’s a uniquely powerful weapon that is going to ruin a lot of days.
SP-R 208
Another Marksman Rifle that may turn you into a fan of Marksman Rifles, the SP-R 208 may lack the speed of the EBR-14, but it more than makes up for that deficiency with its incredible stopping power.
The fascinating thing about this weapon is that you can actually treat it like a pretty decent sniper rifle so long as you utilize the right attachments (most notably, a good scope). When you’re not sniping, you’ll be able to take full advantage of this gun’s “no scope” capabilities and treat it like the one-tap, mobility machine it can so easily be. The learning curve on this gun is steep, but the rewards are undeniable.
Call of Duty Warzone 2: Best Loadouts and Attachments
It’s harder to get your full loadout in Warzone 2 than it was in Warzone, but that also means that the proper loadout tends to be even more valuable than before. As such, be sure to outfit the game’s best guns with their ideal attachments.
Best M4 Loadout
Muzzle: XTEN Havoc 90|
Barrel: Hightower 20″ Barrel
Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity
Optic: SZ Holotherm
Best Lachmann Sub Loadout
Muzzle: SA Schalldampfer 99
Barrel: FTAC M-Sub 12″
Magazine: 50-Round Drum
Rear Grip: LM Cronus Grip
Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90
Best Kastov 762 Loadout
Muzzle: Kastovia DX90
Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot
Rear Grip: Ivanov ST-70 Grip
Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity
Best Fennec 45 Loadout
Barrel: Fennec Covert Force
Rear Grip: Fennec Rubber Grip
Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip
Optic: Cronen Mini Pro
Magazine: Fennec Mag 45
Best RPK Loadout
Barrel: TAC 597 Barrel
Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5
Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
Stock: Heavy Support Stock
Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic
Best STB 556 Loadout
Barrel: 24.4″ Bruen S-620
Muzzle: SAKIN TREAD-40
Magazine: 42 Round Mag
Rear Grip: STIP-40 Grip
Underbarrel: VX Pineapple
Best Signal 50 Loadout
Muzzle: Bruen Agent 90 Silencer
Stock: SO Inline Stock
Rear Grip: SA Finesse Grip
Optic: Forge TAC Delta 4
Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser
Best EBR-14 Loadout
Muzzle: Tempus GH50
Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
Stock: SO R55 Adapter
Optic: Corvus Downrange-00
Ammunition: 7.62 Armor Piercing
Best RAAL MG Loadout
Muzzle: Cronen DM338
Magazine: 50 Round Belt Mag
Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser
Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot
Ammunition: 338 Mag High Velocity
Best SP-R 208 Loadout
Barrel: 23.5″ Fluted R-67
Optic: Luca Bandera Scope
Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt
Comb: Aim-Assist 406
Stock: ZRL T70 Pad Extension