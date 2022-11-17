Call of Duty Warzone 2: Best Guns and Loadouts For the New Meta

Call of Duty Warzone 2: Best Guns

M4

The always-reliable M4 remains the go-to assault rifle for the majority of Warzone 2 players.

While the M4 isn’t necessarily the absolute best choice in several specific categories, it’s the kind of gun that does exactly what you want every time you fire it. With the right attachments, you can make up for most of the M4’s weaknesses and turn it into a potential powerhouse. It’s the kind of weapon you can always turn to when you need something that won’t let you down.

Lachmann Sub

The debate over the best SMG in Warzone 2 is a little more heated than previously anticipated (more on that later), but the Lachmann Sub remains one of the most dependable SMG options in the game.

The Lachmann’s accuracy immediately elevates it over other SMG options. It has the stopping power you want from a close-range weapon, but it’s the fact that this gun’s crucial initial shots almost always go where you want them to go that makes it one of the absolute best secondary weapons in the game.

Kastov 762

Essentially Warzone 2’s AK-47, longtime Warzone fans will know pretty much what they should expect from the Kastov 762. In other words, it’s incredibly powerful and a little unwieldy.

Generally speaking, I’d say that the Kastov will probably be the AR of choice for those who value TTK at relatively close ranges above all else, The Kastov is still effective at slightly greater distances, but the best reason to use this thing are those moments when you’ll be tearing through enemies in record time before the weapon’s kick can betray you.