Call of Duty Warzone 2: The Best Drop Spots On the New Map

Sawah Village

The best and worst thing about Sawah Village is the fact that it’s so far out of the way. Usually, that would make it the kind of “safe, but unspectacular” battle royale drop point best left to those looking to live as long as possible rather than hunt other players.

However, Sawah Village benefits from a couple of sneaky advantages. First off, it contains by far the most loot you’ll find in that area of the map. Second, it affords you plenty of room to rotate towards more congested drop points as soon as the fighting at those locations is finished.

Until you’re able to rotate, you’ll also be able to take advantage of the fact that the Village is surrounded by natural defensive structures and is typically not that congested. It’s also located near a Stronghold spawn point, which is obviously a huge perk for the right squad.

Sarrif Bay

Again, Sarrif Bay initially looks less appealing than some of the alternate drop points in its immediate vicinity. However, the Bay is a much better drop point than you probably think.

Not only does the Bay offer ideal ways to roll out to the Aiport or the Fortress (two very popular drop points and loot spots), but you’ll even be able to take advantage of the high ground when approaching those areas. There’s also a surprising amount of loot in this general area that becomes even more valuable if you’re one of the few squads to choose this spot as your drop point.

While the location of this position means that it puts you at notable risk of suddenly finding yourself surrounded if the circles don’t break quite the right way, it still offers a nice little middle-ground between “safe” and “lucrative.”