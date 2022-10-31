Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: When Is Hardcore Mode Being Released?

Activision Blizzard is currently under investigation following accusations of harassment, discrimination, and fostering a hostile work environment. You can read more about the investigation here.

The reviews are in, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is a great game. It’s certainly not flawless, but it lives up to the legacy set by the original Modern Warfare subseries. That being said, the game shipped missing a few modes that have become standard with the series (most notably “Hardcore Mode”). Thankfully, that oversight will be fixed soon.

When Modern Warfare 2 shipped last week, franchise fans were quick to point out that it was missing a Hardcore Mode. In previous Call of Duty titles, that mode, as its name suggests, made multiplayer matches significantly more difficult. For instance, players had much less health, a stripped-back HUD, and could even kill their teammates with friendly fire. According to a recent Call of Duty blog post, Hardcore mode will be added to Modern Warfare 2. Or at least a similar mode that shares everything but that name will eventually be added to the game.

That post states that new “Tier 1 Playlists” will launch at the start of Season 1 (i.e., November 16, 2022). Although, as previously stated, “Tier 1” isn’t actually new but instead Hardcore Mode wrapped in a new bow. The blog also promises that Tier 1 playlists will offer “a more challenging experience compared to traditional Multiplayer,” as it will lower player health, strip the HUDs, and turn on friendly fire.