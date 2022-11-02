Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s Big Sales Figures Are a Big Problem

To be clear, I don’t think that Modern Warfare 2 is a bad game. I think Modern Warfare 2 is…fine. I find nearly every aspect of its multiplayer modes and single-player campaign to be serviceable in every way. The game’s user and critic reviews seem to suggest that’s not an unpopular sentiment. Modern Warfare 2 isn’t being treated as the best or worst Call of Duty game. In fact, there’s really nothing about the initial reactions to this game that would have suggested the game was going to set sales records.

Honestly, that’s a big part of the problem. The Call of Duty franchise is a freight train that just keeps chugging along despite the many things that should slow it down. Disappointing recent entries? Aggressive microtransactions? A $70 retail price hike? A historic workplace abuse scandal that has rocked Call of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard? None of it has seemed to impact Call of Duty‘s sales in any real way. Hell, the franchise is somehow bigger than ever.

Obviously, that problem isn’t unique to Call of Duty. Franchises currently dominate many aspects of the entertainment industry, and every year brings several reminders that the quality of those franchise entries has little to do with their success. It’s a problem that is only getting worse, and this is obviously not the first time you’re hearing about it.

What makes Call of Duty “special,” though, is Microsoft’s nearly $70 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. While that deal isn’t officially completed, a quick read of the room reveals that many industry insiders think that the acquisition is eventually going to go through. Before that happens, though, Microsoft is going to have to convince several regulatory bodies that the acquisition won’t give them (yet another) historic monopoly. They’ll also have to convince many other critics that this deal is good for anyone who isn’t a Microsoft executive or shareholder. Unsurprisingly, one of the biggest critics of this deal so far has been Sony and the PlayStation team.

Obviously, Sony is concerned about Microsoft’s ability to potentially make the Call of Duty franchise exclusive to Xbox if they chose to do so. They’re also concerned that Microsoft could just make Xbox the vastly preferred platform for future Call of Duty games by doing something like making the next CoD game a day-one addition to Game Pass. Given that Modern Warfare 2 just enjoyed the biggest launch in PlayStation Store history, you can see why they’re a bit worried about those possibilities.

Now, Xbox representatives have said that they intend to honor and extend PlayStation’s Call of Duty agreements for the foreseeable future. In other words, they do not currently intend to release exclusive Call of Duty content for Xbox platforms, nor do they intend to release Call of Duty games early on Xbox. That would also seemingly mean that Xbox can’t add Call of Duty games to Game Pass, which Microsoft seems especially annoyed about. Even still, the Xbox team has insisted that is in their best interest to get Call of Duty on as many platforms as possible from a purely financial standpoint. They’ve even said they want to treat the Call of Duty franchise like Minecraft.