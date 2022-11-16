Call of Duty Warzone 2: How to Get Loadouts

That’s a big change from Warzone, which allowed you to buy your full loadout from any Buy Station for $10,000. While being able to purchase your ideal weapons from a Shop is still useful, anyone looking to access their preferred weapons, items, and attachments will need to look elsewhere.

How Do You Find Loadout Drops in Warzone 2?

Loadout Drops are special boxes that contain the full loadouts of any player lucky enough to find them. Though there are few places to acquire a Loadout Drop in Warzone 2, many players may find them as part of a special, mid-match public event.

Officially, those Loadout Drops are…err…dropped in the middle of a Warzone 2 match. Unofficially, it seems like that drop can occur sometime between the closing of the second and sixth circles. Players will be notified when the drop happens, but everyone will be competing for the same drop. That means that the risk of hunting it down can quickly outweigh the rewards. Thankfully, any squad that secures the drop can instantly access it.

Don’t fancy fighting every player on the map for access to a Loadout Drop? I can’t argue with you. Thankfully, there are other options available.

How to Find and Clear a Stronghold in Warzone 2

Strongholds are AI-controlled fortresses on the Warzone 2 map that contain valuable Loadout Drops. In order to secure the Loadout Drop, you have to clear the Stronghold.

Three Strongholds will appear on the Warzone 2 map as soon as the first circle closes. So far as I can tell, there’s no way to access these Strongholds before that time. However, it’s always possible that someone will find a way to get around that particular restriction.