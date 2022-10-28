Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: How to Unlock Every Camo

Camos come in two varieties: universal and completionist. Snow Grass, which is primarily an off-white broken up by streaks of green to simulate a grassy field covered in snow, is an example of a universal camo, which means it can be applied to any weapon. The problem is you can’t unlock it with just any weapon; you need to use the MCPR-300 sniper rifle. Specifically, to acquire Snow Grass, you need to kill two opponents within 10 seconds of each other with the MCPR-300, and then you need to repeat the process nine more times. Oh, and you also need to level up the MCPR-300 before the game actually starts tracking the requisite killstreaks.

This is the Achilles heel of Modern Warfare 2’s camo system. In order to acquire any camo, you need to grind a weapon until it reaches a certain level, and then you need to grind very specific kills with it. You never know what challenges the game will throw at you until you actually reach the requisite level and view the appropriate camo in the Gunsmith menu. For instance, another MCPR-300 camo, Bloodied, requires 10 hip fire kills (i.e., kills without aiming down the scope). Talk about a challenge.

Luckily, Modern Warfare 2 streamlines the process somewhat by placing all the camos you can unlock with a weapon in a gray box at the bottom-left of the screen. Once you unlock a universal skin for one weapon, it is also made available for all your other firearms. You will have to scroll through the list of camos if you want to dip an M4 in Snow Grass, but at least you don’t have to kill two enemies within 10 seconds of each other 10 times again.

If you thought universal weapon camos were grindy, you might want to stop reading now because the process to earn completionist camos is even more time-consuming. Each weapon has four completionist skins: Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic, and Orion. And yes, they each have their own requisite challenges you need to unlock first.

Gold is “easy” enough since you just need to complete all of a weapon’s camo challenges to receive its Gold camo mission. The kicker is that when you unlock a Gold skin, you can only use it for the weapon you unlocked it with. That means if you want all of your assault rifles and sniper rifles to rock the Midas touch, you need to complete all of their camo challenges and then finish their specific Gold camo quests. But that’s just one completionist camo; we still have three to go.

To unlock the Platinum camo challenge for any weapon, you need to acquire the Gold camos for all weapons of its type. So you know your dream of making your assault and sniper rifles glitter like gold? You will need to do just that if you want to unlock their shiny, Platinum finishes. Again, you also need to complete each weapon’s specific Platinum challenge in order to actually unlock the skins, one firearm at a time.