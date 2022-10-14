Silent Hill: How Pyramid Head Became a Horror Icon

Silent Hill: Who Is Pyramid Head?

Unlike other horror games that rely on slightly more established creatures such as zombies and vampires, Silent Hill‘s menagerie of monsters is anything but traditional. More importantly, the true nature of many of those monsters is open to interpretation. The titular town of Silent Hill isn’t less of a real place you’d find on a map and is more of a state of mind. The same is true of the town’s resident terrors. Every Silent Hill game sports a different roster of enemies (with some exceptions), That’s because those monsters didn’t spawn from an evil laboratory but are often instead manifestations of the main character’s mind. The same is true of Pyramid Head. Well, at least it used to be.

As mentioned above, players first encountered Pyramid Head in Silent Hill 2. The first time gamers see the creature, he’s just standing there at the end of a hallway…menacingly. Of course, Pyramid Head really makes his mark during an early cutscene in which players bump into the still-mysterious figure just as he is …ahem… violating two other monsters. Since players aren’t in control of the game’s main character, James Sunderland, at that time, Sunderland bolts into a closet and tries to shoot Pyramid Head. To his horror, and ours, the bullets have no effect. Actually, players don’t get the chance to kill Pyramid Head (and his twin) until the end of Silent Hill 2. Even then, the monster only dies because he decides to ram a rusty spear into his polyhedral head.

Pyramid Head is “tough” in the way that many video game bosses are, but his unwillingness to simply die at the hands of the player is about so much more than the size of his health pool. Actually, it has a lot more to do with the fact that Pyramid Head’s entire existence is tied to Sunderland’s desire for the creature to exist.

For a bit of context (ok, a lot of context) Pyramid Head is the “baby” of Silent Hill 2’s art director, Masahiro Ito. When he was an art student, Ito produced a series of oil acrylic paints of monsters with strange heads, fittingly dubbed the “Strange Head” series. Ito built off those initial designs to create Pyramid Head’s physical design, but the secret ingredient to the monster’s presence was Silent Hill 2’s main character.

Monsters in Silent Hill games are “real” in the sense that they’re physical and can hurt (or kill) you. However, they also represent different parts of a character’s psyche. Ito explained on Twitter that each Silent Hill 2 enemy represents a part of James’ guilt. So, our friend Pyramid Head represents James’ desire to punish himself. Ito designed Pyramid Head to be a reflection of James, which is why it personifies the “relentless pursuer” trope so well. Since Pyramid Head reflects James’ own guilt, he can’t escape the creature. Moreover, players and the character are always afraid Pyramid Head is lurking behind the corner (figuratively and literally). That symbolism, combined with Pyramid Head’s appearance and narrative role, quickly catapulted the monster into stardom. Try not to be surprised, but Konami capitalized on that popularity in the only way they know how: merchandising and sequels.

Ever since Silent Hill 2, Pyramid Head has popped up in different media (such as the Silent Hill movies and comics). In those stories, though, he was little more than an unthinking brute (and, in one scene, a carousel operator). Pyramid Head also appeared in Silent Hill: Homecoming, though he was relegated to cutscenes in that game and sported his brutish film design. Oh, and he’s also called “Bogeyman” in that game, which…yeah. Pyramid Head’s last “official” appearance was in Silent Hill: Downpour’s joke ending. At least he returned to his original character model in that game.