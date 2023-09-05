Best Starfield Ships: 15 Best Ships In the Game

14. Wanderwell

The good news is that the Wanderwell is free, available from nearly the start of the game, and generally better than your other starting ship (the Frontier) in most major categories. The bad news is that you do need to pick the Kid’s Stuff Trait at the beginning of the game in order to unlock it.

Is it worth it? Well, there are certainly Traits that I prefer taking above Kid’s Stuff for the majority of the game, but I can’t deny that the extra carrying capacity is very nice to have during the early parts of the campaign. If you want a bigger ship as soon as possible, this is certainly an appealing option.

Where to Find Wanderwell – Choose the Kids Stuff Trait at the beginning of the game and visit your parents. They’ll give this ship to you.

13. Starborn Guardian

While the Starborn Guardian ship is far from perfect, its biggest downside is the fact you can’t acquire it until after you’ve “beaten” the game. If you really want to get the most out of this ship, you’ll beat the campaign as quickly as possible, start a New Game+ run, and use this ship to start exploring the galaxy.

If you’re willing to do that, though, then this ship does have a lot to offer. It’s fantastic in combat, it comes with Shielded Cargo capacity, it’s highly mobile, its Crew Capacity is respectable, and it’s the perfect choice for jumping between star systems. It’s not exceptional in any particular category (and you can’t upgrade it), but those who want to blaze through the game’s story will find that it’s a nice little reward.

Where to Find the Starborn Guardian – Beat the Starfield campaign and begin a New Game+ run. You’ll start that run with access to the Starborn Guardian.