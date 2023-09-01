Best Starfield Skills: Best Early Skills and Most Powerful Endgame Skills

Compared to many other RPGs, Starfield is surprisingly generous when it comes to character builds. With no real level cap in sight, the only real restriction is the amount of time you want to spend playing the game. However, anyone who doesn’t feel like spending dozens and dozens of hours unlocking everything in Starfield may simply wonder which Skills they should prioritize. That’s obviously what we’re here to talk about.

From jet packs to invisibility, here are some of the absolute best Skills in Starfield at every stage of the game.

Starfield: Best Early Game Skills

For this section, I’ll be focusing on Skills that are available in the first row of the game’s five Skill trees. These are the Skills that most players should pick up right away regardless of their intended playstyle.

Boost Pack Training

Boost Pack Training isn’t the flashiest skill, but it’s one that every Starfield player should unlock as soon as possible.