Starfield: How to Increase Your Carrying Capacity

To get the most out of these items, combine them with the “Nutrition” skill, also in the “Physical” tree, to improve their overall effects. Just like Weight Lifting, the higher your Nutrition Rank, the more you can squeeze items for all they are worth. However, if you picked the “Alien DNA” Trait during character creation, food item buffs will be weaker, and that includes the amount of loot they let you carry.

If you also loot spacesuits and other outfits, you might also come across a few that increase your character’s carrying capacity, either by letting you haul more or by decreasing the weight of certain items. Even better, you can actually add similar functionality to your existing gear without having to prioritize carrying capacity. At Pack Mods 2, you can add the “Extra Capacity” mod to boost packs, which lets you carry 10kg more. At Spacesuit Mods 2, you can unlock Pocketed, which adds 5kg to your selected item. It’s not much, but it adds up in the long run.

How to Use a Companion’s Carrying Capacity

Another readily available way to improve your backpack space is to utilize your companions. Simply talk to them and select “Let’s trade gear.” This option brings up the NPC’s inventory menu. While you can take anything they have by selecting the item and selecting “Take” (A on the controller) to make them share your burden, you have to navigate over to your personal inventory (LB on the controller). Then select the item they will carry and hit “Trade” (A on the controller).

Since companions are NPCs, they are subject to the same weight rules that dictate how much players can carry. Every item you add to their inventory increases their mass, and if it goes over their limit, they are overburdened. While most side characters will gladly haul things around for you, don’t treat them like pack mules.

At present, the only way to increase your companion’s carrying capacity in Starfield is to invest two points into the “Leadership” Skill found in the “Social” tree. That will allow them to 50kg more than usual, which is actually a pretty generous buff.

How to Increase Your Ship Carrying Capacity

Whenever you’re done stripping a mine or abandoned outpost clean of resources, you should always return to your ship and deposit items in the cargo hold. Otherwise, all of those heavy metal ores and looted weapons will weigh you down.