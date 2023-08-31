Best Starfield Background: Every Background Ranked Worst to Best

This is a good option for those who don’t know how they want to play the game quite yet but want to keep their build possibilities open. Even then, I think there are slightly better choices in that category.

8. Long Hauler

Weight Lifting – Increase total carrying capacity by 10 kilograms.

Piloting – You can now utilize ship thrusters.

Ballistic Weapon Systems – Ballistic ship weapons have 10% increased damage and cost 20% less to use in Targeting Mode.

This is another one of those Backgrounds with a weaker starting Skill flanked by two exceptional Skills. In this case, Ballistic Weapon System is a decent enough Skill that doesn’t have a huge impact on the early game and becomes a little less valuable as you upgrade your ship and its arsenal. Honestly, you can build a viable combat ship that doesn’t even use Ballistic weapons.

Weight Lifting and Piloting are incredible abilities, though. Piloting should honestly be a default feature in the game, and Weight Lifting will certainly help you get past those annoying early stages of the experience when it feels like you’re constantly becoming over-encumbered.

7. Space Scoundrel

Pistol Certification – Pistols do 10% more damage.

Piloting – You can now utilize ship thrusters.

Persuasion – 10% increased chance of success when persuading someone.

Again, Pistol Certification is just a weaker overall starting Skill. You won’t need to rely on pistols for long, and the more powerful ones you’ll eventually find don’t need much help. You won’t hate having it, but you’ll rarely be glad you picked it over other options.

Piloting and Persuasion are two of the more essential starting Skills in the game, though. Persuasion will get you out of a lot of tough situations (and open up new possibilities), and Piloting is quite literally a must-have for anyone who expects to spend pretty much any time manually controlling their ship. This is a nice overall package perfect for those who eventually intend to focus more on conversations and flying.

6. Industrialist

Persuasion – 10% increased chance of success when persuading someone.

Security – You can attempt to hack Advanced locks, and 2 auto attempts can be banked.

Research Methods – Resources required to craft items and complete research projects is reduced by 10%.

This is the first Background in the game where I can safely recommend all of these starting Skills to the majority of players.

While Research Methods is obviously best for those who eventually intend to dive deeper into the crafting and settlement-building elements of the game, investing a point into it is never going to be a bad thing. Meanwhile, Persuasion and Security are must-have Skills for anyone who doesn’t intend to play the game as the bluntest combat instrument they can possibly build. If you’re interested in any amount of subterfuge and science, this is a top-tier option.

5. Soldier

Fitness – You have 10% more oxygen available.

Ballistics – Ballistic weapons do 10% more damage.

Boost Pack Training – You can now utilize boost packs.

Although this is another Background with three incredible starting Skills, it’s that combination of Boost Pack Training and Ballistics that makes this Background so incredible. Boost Pack Training is one of the best Skills in the game that you may otherwise be tempted to overlook before you realize how much you need it. Ballistics, meanwhile, is the one Combat Skill that everyone should pick up unless they intend to avoid combat almost entirely.

Fitness may not be the most exciting option, but again, you will be using oxygen throughout the game for a variety of purposes. This is one of the best general Backgrounds for those who aren’t quite sure how they want to play, but it’s certainly a must-have for combat-focused players.

4. Diplomat

Wellness – Increase your maximum health by 10%.

Persuasion – 10% increased chance of success when persuading someone.

Commerce – Buy for 5% less and sell for 10% more.

Wellness is kind of a weird choice for this background, but a universal buff to your maximum health is pretty much impossible to argue against. You’re probably going to want to put at least a point in that Skill somewhere along the way, so starting the game with it is a fantastic option.

Meanwhile, Persuasion and Commerce form a tough-to-beat starting Skill package for anyone looking to slowly build a more charismatic character. Even if that’s not your thing, having at least a point in both of those Skills will get you out of quite a few jams in the long run.

3. Cyber Runner

Stealth – Adds a Stealth Meter. You are 25% more difficult to detect when sneaking. Suppressed weapons do an additional 5% sneak attack damage.

Theft – Unlock the ability to pickpocket targets.

Security – You can attempt to hack Advanced locks, and 2 auto attempts can be banked.

Yes, this is the best Background in the game for Stealth-focused players, but it’s honestly so much better than that.

See, unless you pick up Stealth and Pickpocketing, you can’t actually sneak or steal from others in Starfield. I don’t mean that you won’t be that good at those things; I mean that you literally won’t have access to those core gameplay options. Again, unless you are playing as a pure scavenger or combat specialist (which are both viable build options), you will want to occasionally be able to access those features. Security, meanwhile, will be useful to every kind of Starfield player, so grabbing it with those other “core” Skills is highly recommended.

2. Bounty Hunter

Piloting – You can now utilize ship thrusters.

Targeting Control Systems – Unlocks ship targeting functionality.

Boost Pack Training – You can now utilize boost packs.

I begrudgingly consider this to be one of the best Backgrounds in Starfield. Why begrudgingly? Well, it’s one of the only Backgrounds in the game that focuses entirely on one skill tree (the Tech tree) which should make it one of the more niche options. However, that’s simply not the case.

It’s very difficult to imagine playing through Starfield and not picking up Boost Pack Training and Piloting at some point. Both of those Skills add functions that frankly should have been in the game to start with. Regardless, you will likely begrudgingly need to spend a Skill point in both at some point, so getting them early is a pretty great way to go.

While Targeting Control isn’t quite as valuable, I can’t tell you the number of times I suddenly found myself in a ship-to-ship fight against my will and was grateful to have it. This is a must-have Background for prospective pilots and a Background that everyone else should at least consider.

1. [File Not Found]

Wellness – Increase your maximum health by 10%.

Ballistics – Ballistic weapons do 10% more damage.

Piloting – You can now utilize ship thrusters.

The ultimate blank-slate Background in Starfield is also the one Background that every player in the game can safely pick regardless of preferences.

If these aren’t the three most useful starting Skills in Starfield, they are certainly in the top five. Even those who eventually intend to focus more on piloting, scavenging, stealth, and conversations will get a lot of mileage out of at least two of these Skills for the entire game. For the majority of players who will ultimately utilize a variety of tactics, though, you will be glad you have all of these Skills from the moment you start the game to the moment you finish. Maybe there are better options for specific preferences, but it’s impossible to go wrong with this excellent Background option.