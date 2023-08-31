Best Starfield Traits: Every Trait Ranked Worst to Best

Raised Universal – You grew up as a member of the Sanctum Universum. You gain access to a special chest full of items in the Sanctum Universum in New Atlantis, but lose access to the House of the Enlightened Chest.

Serpent’s Embrace – You grew up worshiping the Great Serpent. Grav jumping provides a temporary boost to health and oxygen, but health and oxygen are lowered if you don’t continue jumping regularly – like an addiction.

For the most part, this is another role-playing option. Raised Enlightened will be the preferred choice for those who see themselves as realists, while Raised Universal is a slightly more “traditional” religious option. The items you get from these Traits seem to be largely equal, so it really comes down to role-playing decisions.

Serpent’s Embrace is very much its own thing. Truth be told, I think this ability is more of a detriment early on when you rarely find yourself grav jumping often enough to get the most out of it. However, as the game opens up and it becomes significantly easier to jump often enough to keep this perk active, it becomes one of the more appealing Traits in the game. It’s best to still treat it as a role-playing option, but it does have a little more to offer in the long run than the other choices.

Kid Stuff

Your parents are alive and well, and you can visit them at their home. But you will automatically send 2% of your credits home to them every week.

After playing with this Trait a bit, I feel like I can pretty safely say that it’s a neat role-playing option that comes with a negligible, but annoying, downside. Without getting too deep into spoilers, I’ll say that this Trait unlocks some fun interactions and…not much else. It’s worth checking this out if you’re into the concept, but you’re not going to get nearly as much out of it as many of the other Trait options (even the more role-playing-focused ones).