15 Best SNES Fighting Games Ever

With an eclectic group of wrestlers at your disposal, this game allows you to go for the singles title or the tag titles. Everyone has near-superhuman abilities, which enables stuff like Haggar pulling off Zangief’s jumping, spinning piledriver in the middle of the ring. It’s not the deepest game, but it’s still a blast to play and it’s bursting with charm. It’s actually rather disappointing that the sequel (which never was ported anywhere) was a more blatant one-on-one fighter.

6. Fatal Fury Special

After a very rough Fatal Fury and a far better Fatal Fury 2, SNK decided to spruce up the latter title by releasing Fatal Fury Special. Not only does it feature that game’s full roster (complete with playable bosses), but it also adds four more fighters (including Art of Fighting protagonist, Ryo Sakazaki).

SNK has always been one of the top companies in the fighting genre, so it’s too bad that few of their SNES ports ever stood tall. This one definitely reaches its potential, though, even if the two-plane gameplay style never did anything for me. Due to the excessive number of characters, SNK’s King of Fighters was never going to be viable on the SNES, so at least we know that Fatal Fury Special was the best we were going to ever get from them.

5. Weaponlord

While Namco’s most famous history-based weapons fighter is SoulCalibur, Weaponlord paved the way for that series back in 1995. This one-off 2D fighter features a cast of seven barbarian badasses cutting each other to pieces in order to prove the meaning of an ancient prophecy that would foretell the rise of the legendary demon-slaying WEAPONLORD. I typed that out and immediately heard thunder outside. The game is metal as hell. Any random screenshot from this title would make for a killer image to paint on the side of a van.

True, the animation is incredibly choppy, but the engine is delightfully unorthodox and ahead of its time. The emphasis here is on the clanging of blades, and every strategy revolves around that idea. There is parrying and even the ability to shatter your enemy’s weapon, meaning that if you try a basic button-mashing strategy, you probably won’t last very long. Give it a try and the next thing you know, a jacked dude in a wolf mask will be chopping your brains in half with a stone axe before howling at the moon.

4. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighter

From the late 80s to the early 90s, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was the biggest deal. It was inescapable. In 1993, though, the franchise was finally running out of steam. The third movie fell flat, the classic cartoon was about to enter its infamous “Red Sky” final seasons, and the final TMNT video game released for a long time was a trilogy of very different fighting games released on three different consoles. The NES version was impressive for what it was, but not all that good. The Genesis version was a complete dud. The SNES blew them both away and felt like a strong finale to TMNT’s run as a household name.