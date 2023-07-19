15 Things You Never Knew About the NES

14. Tengen Tetris and the Unlicensed Game Cartridges

That’s not quite the end of the Atari-Nintendo story. To avoid Atari’s mistakes of oversaturating the market, Nintendo only allowed publishers to release five games per year for the NES. They even installed a lockout chip on the console that prevented other companies from getting around this by manufacturing their own cartridges.

Various legal issues forced Atari to create a new subsidiary called Tengen to release games for the NES. After releasing three authorized games, and failing to find a workaround for the 10NES lockout chip, Tengen simply requested information about the chip from the United States Copyright Office under the pretense of pursuing litigation. With that information in hand, the chip was quickly reverse-engineered. Tengen then released more than a dozen of its unauthorized black cartridge games before the inevitable lawsuit from Nintendo arrived. Tengen lost and had to recall tens of thousands of games, making them valuable collector’s items now.

13. The NES was Originally Marketed as a Toy Rather than a Console

After the potential Atari deal fell apart in 1983, Nintendo re-tooled the Nintendo Advanced Video Gaming System into the NES that we all know and love today. The problem was that in 1985 retailers still saw video games as toxic. They wanted no part of another console that would sit on store shelves unsold.

Nintendo’s solution was to avoid pretty much anything that would remind people of a video game console, hence why its new system was referred to as an “entertainment system.” That also meant that instead of emphasizing traditional video game controllers, the company showed off the light gun and R.O.B. robot that would respond to on-screen prompts. Basically, everything about the NES was meant to be as toy-like as possible to avoid any association with the then-dreaded video game label.

12. There Were a Lot of Weird Peripherals

Even when it became clear that consumers wanted to play good video games and not just have a toy connected to their TV, Nintendo, and other companies, just kept pumping out peripherals of questionable value. For instance, some versions of the NES were bundled with the power pad: a floormat with 12 pressure sensors that was largely used for track and field and exercise games.

Though the NES Zapper is now fondly remembered, especially among those of us who put dozens of hours into the Duck Hunt pack-in game, light games were also fully playable with the LaserScope headset produced by Konami. It came with a crosshair that would fit over your right eye and would supposedly fire a shot every time you said “Fire!” but it didn’t really work. The same can be said of the infamous Power Glove which looked really cool at the time, but was so poorly designed that it was basically impossible to actually play most games on it.