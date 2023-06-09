Every Street Fighter Game Ranked From Worst to Best

It’s silly, but enjoyable enough, and one of the better Mortal Kombat ripoffs to ever come out. It doesn’t stand up to the games that inspired it, but there are worse ways to spend your time if you’re a fighting game fan. Want a fun mental exercise? Try to imagine what later Street Fighter characters would be like in this movie-to-game continuity. Envision Dolph Lundgren as Gill, complete with red and blue body paint.

12. Street Fighter 2010: The Final Fight

This the black sheep of the Street Fighter franchise. At the very least, it is the Halloween 3: Season of the Witch of the series. Street Fighter 2010: The Final Fight looks like Capcom had a neat little sci-fi action game for the NES on their hands and decided to throw “Street Fighter” into the title. The American localization even claimed that the hero was a futuristic, cyborg version of Ken Masters, just to drive the makeshift connection home. In the end, this side-scroller game has nothing to do with Street Fighter.

Still, the game has a lot going for it, from its variety of skills for Ken to some impressive 8-bit graphics and creative levels. It’s just all bogged down by an intense difficulty and, of course, the disappointment that this is a Street Fighter game in name only.

11. Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter

The origin of the Marvel vs. Capcom series really began with Akuma showing up in X-Men: Children of the Atom, which led to several follow-ups until Capcom launched its best-selling crossover fighting game series. Of all those games, Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter was easily the most forgettable. Outside of introducing assists and a couple of fun secret characters (Mecha Zangief, mainly), the only thing this one brings to the table is Norimaru, a joke character available only in Japan due to complicated rights issues.

Everything else is recycled, which is why all the secret characters are just recolored versions of existing fighters. Turning Blackheart red and renaming him “Mephisto?” That’s just lazy. It’s still a fun time considering it’s the classic Marvel tag system at play, but the roster and overall aesthetic of the game popped so much more when the Marvel side was strictly X-Men characters.

10. Street Fighter X Mega Man

Once upon a time, Capcom discovered a fan project that was so promising that they put their official stamp of approval on it and released it to the world for free. Hence we got an 8-bit Mega Man game with the gimmick that all of the Robot Masters were random Street Fighter characters. Ryu, Chun-Li, Rose, Urien, Blanka, Dhalsim, Crimson Viper, and Rolento each had their own stages with chiptune remixes of their themes. All of this would lead to fights against the Four Kings of Shadaloo and maybe a hidden battle against Akuma.