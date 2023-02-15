PlayStation’s Most Underrated RPG Is Finally Coming to PlayStation Plus

When it comes to gaming subscription services, Sony has had a lot of trouble keeping up with Xbox’s offerings. However, the PlayStation team still drops the occasional gem via their PlayStation Plus subscription plan, and the service’s next update will include the release of one of PlayStation’s most painfully underrated RPG projects.

Recently, Sony announced the latest additions to the Extra and Premium levels of its PlayStation Plus service. The marquee games are beloved modern titles, such as Horizon Forbidden West and The Quarry, but the game that has everyone talking is tucked way down in the “PlayStation Premium | Classics” section: The Legend of Dragoon. For those who never heard of the game…well, have we got a story for you.

The Legend of Dragoon is a cult classic turn-based RPG developed by Japan Studio (the company behind Ape Escape and Gravity Rush) and published for the original PlayStation. The game stars the hero Dart and company as they try to prevent a world-ending dragon from being revived. The game’s calling card is its iconic armors, which turn party members into powerful, elemental Dragoons. Think Saint Seiya or Power Rangers mixed with Final Fantasy, and you should have the right idea.

Gameplay gimmicks aside, it’s Legend of Dragoon‘s compelling combination of stunning PS1 visuals and classic JRPG concepts that make it so memorable. It wasn’t a genre-defining game changer, but it was a truly exceptional example of a golden time for JRPGs that also happened to feature some fantastic combat mechanics that we really should have gotten more of in future installments or even other games.