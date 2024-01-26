Best Palworld Pals: Most Powerful Pals For Every Type

Palworld: Best Dark Pals

1. Necromus

2. Shadowbeak

3. Felbat

4. Cawgnito

5. Pyrin Noct

You won’t acquire Necromus until the end of your Palworld adventure, but I’d argue that they’re worth the wait. They are by far the most powerful Dark-type Pal in the game in terms of combat, and one of the most powerful combat Pals in Palworld regardless of type. Their Dark Laser attack alone will melt through most enemies in the game even if they have a Dark resistance. They’re also one of the few mounts in the game that can double jump.

If you’re looking for a powerful Dark-type flying mount, then Shadowbeak is your best option. Though they don’t have much to offer outside of flying mounted combat, they can deal a ton of Dark damage in those valuable scenarios.

Felbat doesn’t bring much to the party aside from its Life Steal Partner Skill, but that’s all it needs. It turns out that being able to convert damage to health restoration is incredibly valuable in Palworld, especially in the later parts of the game when your damage output becomes just shy of absurd.

Not only can Cawgnito be acquired relatively early into Palworld, but its ability to attack targeted enemies with the Phantom Peck ability is shockingly useful for most of the game. You may be surprised by how long you rely on Cawgnito when you need a Dark-type Pal in combat.

Pyrin Noct is a fantastic mid-game Dark-type mount that also brings some nice Fire attacks to the party. That combination of types also allows Pyrin Noct to deal a ton of raw damage in fights against Pals that it has no direct advantage or disadvantage against.

Palworld: Best Neutral Pals

1. Paladius

2. Nitewing

3. Lunaris

4. Gorirat

5. Fenglope

Another endgame Legendary Pal, Paladius not only boasts the incredibly powerful Spear Thrust ability but can actually Triple Jump while mounted. Neutral types in Palworld may not offer many strict advantages, but Paladius is good enough to justify using in just about any scenario.

Nitewing will likely be the first flying mount you acquire in Palworld, which is reason enough to consider them one of the best Neutral Pals in the game. They’re also relatively respectable in combat relative to when you acquire them.

Lunaris’ Level 3 Handiwork ability is pretty nice, but its Partner Skill that increases your overall carrying capacity makes it valuable for the entire game. Incredibly, that ability stacks with every Lunaris that is in your party, which makes it surprisingly easy to justify rolling out with nothing but Lunaris’ while you’re gathering resources.

Like many other Neutral Pals, Gorirat earns its keep by virtue of its Partner Skill. When activated, that skill allows Gorirat to enter a furious rage that greatly increases its base attack power. If you’re willing to invest in that attack power via breeding and upgrades, you can use Gorirat to unleash some impressive raw damage.

Finally, Fenglope doesn’t bring a lot to the party in terms of…most things, but as a fast mount that can double jump and be acquired relatively early in the game, you will want to have one on your roster sooner rather than later.