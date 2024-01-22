Palworld Breeding Explained: Best Breeding Combos and Tips

Palworld: How to Breed Pals

While your Breeding farm will give your Pals a place to do their thing in Palworld, it won’t do all of the work for you. Here’s what you need to do next if you want to get your Pals to breed and “harvest” the results:

Create an Egg Incubator with 2x Ancient Civilization Parts, 30x Stone, 10x Paldium Fragments, and 5x Cloth. Some of those resources take quite a while to acquire, so it’s best to dedicate yourself to finding them once you’ve reached this step of the process.

Use your cooking pot to make Cake with 2x Honey, 8x Eggs, 8x Red Berries, 5x Flour, and 7x Milk. The breeding process consumes Cake, so you’ll want an ample supply of cake assigned to your Breeding Farm so that you can keep the breeding process going. Again, it may take you a while to acquire all the resources you’ll need to produce enough cake.

With your Incubator and Cake ready, capture and assign the Male and Female Pals you wish to breed to your Farm. They should soon produce an Egg. Please note that it is not currently possible to breed Pals with any two Pals of the same gender.

Place the Egg in the Incubator and wait for your new Pal to hatch. If you’re on a Dedicated Server, this countdown process seems to persist even when you’re offline. Furthermore, you’ll have the option of customizing how long the incubation process takes. Otherwise, the countdown is only active while you are playing.

As long as you have an ample supply of Cake and the proper facilities, you can essentially breed your Pals indefinitely. You can even have the same Pals breed with each other multiple times (though there won’t be much variation in the results). Once your new Pal has hatched, you can treat it like any other Pal in the game and use it however you see fit.

Why You Should Breed Pals in Palworld

While breeding Pals in Palworld can produce unique creatures (or creatures that are otherwise difficult to catch), one of the biggest advantages to breeding is the ability to pass down Pal Traits.

Since offspring in Palworld inherit certain Traits and skills from their parents, it’s possible to “exploit” (so to speak) the breeding system to produce powerful offspring with Traits they would never otherwise be able to access. Alternatively, you can use breeding to essentially “replace” a Pal’s less desirable Traits by producing similar offspring with more desirable Traits.

Unfortunately, the breeding process in Palworld is both extensive and often quite random. If you produce four offspring with the same two parents, each of the offspring will likely all have slightly different Traits. As such, you’ll need to experiment with breeding quite a bit before you’re able to consistently produce the desired results. Even then, there are no guarantees when it comes to which Traits your offspring will ultimately receive.

Palworld: Best Breeding Tips and Tricks

As noted above, Palworld‘s breeding system is designed to encourage experimentation and demand patience. However, there are a few tips and tricks about that system you can make the most of to help expedite and optimize the breeding process.