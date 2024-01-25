Palworld Legendary Pal Locations and How to Catch Them

Jetragon

One of the coolest (and best) Legendary Pals in the game, Jetragon is a Dragon-type Pal that brings a lot to the party. Not only does he offer those incredible Dragon-type abilities that are typically valuable in Palworld, but he doubles as an incredibly fast flying mount who can actually launch missiles while you’re using him as a mount. It’s pretty cool.

Palworld: Where to Find and How to Catch Jetragon

You can find Jetragon just North of the Beach of Everlasting Summer Teleportation Point around the -790, -320 coordinates on the map. An Ice-type Pal will definitely help you in this fight, but the bigger problem you’ll have to deal with is the environment that Jetragon is in. It’s a fairly open space that offers few places to run or hide, which means you’ll really need to be able to stay in the fight.

Necromus

Necromus certainly looks the part of a Dark-type Pal. He not only brings some incredibly powerful Dark-type abilities to the party but he is a rideable mount who can double-jump across the environment. It might not sound like much, but you’d be surprised by how handy that skill can be when you really need it most.

Palworld: Where to Find and How to Catch Necromus

The good news is that you can easily find Necromus just slightly northwest of the Deep Sand Dunes Teleportation Point around the 445, 680 coordinates on your map. The good news is that you can bring a Dragon to help you with this fight, and Necromus isn’t nearly as powerful as some of the other Legendary Pals. The bad news is that Necromus is not alone…

Paladius

Paldius is a powerful Neutral-type Pal who also happens to be best friends with Necromus. Yes, you have to fight both of those Pals at the same time, which helps explain why they are individually weaker than many of the other Legendary Pals in the game. While Paladius’ Neutral tag is honestly kind of a disadvantage most of the time, his ability to triple jump while mounted is incredibly valuable.

Palworld: Where to Find and How to Catch Paldius

As noted above, Paldius can be found at the Deep Sand Dunes Teleportation Point around the 445, 680 coordinates on your map right next to Necromus.